Firefighters contain wildfire that threatened homes, motel in Los Alamos

Firefighters contained a wildfire that broke out about 2:55 p.m. in Los Alamos, threatening seven to 10 homes and the potential to threaten the Skyview Motel on the hilltop alongside Highway 101.
Crews on scene reported the forward progress was stopped at 4 acres burned.
Two helicopters were ordered to provide water drops on the fire dubbed the Sky incident, but one was canceled after crews got a line around the fire around 3:20 p.m.
Five fire engines, five medical engines, a hand crew, a bulldozer and two water tenders were sent to the fire that reportedly broke out near Bell and Centennial streets, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.
Some of that equipment was canceled before it arrived.
Two air tankers were requested from Santa Maria Public Airport, but they were also canceled before they lifted off.
An evacuation warning was issued for all residents along Price Ranch Road in Los Alamos, but that was lifted a short time later, according to emergency radio traffic.
