Firefighters halt progress of vegetation fire on San Miguelito Canyon Road

Santa Barbara County fire crews stopped the progress of a vegetation fire on San Miguelito Canyon Road that broke out Labor Day and burned an estimated 25 acres south of Lompoc.
The two-alarm fire brought a full-scale response from Santa Barbara County Fire, Los Padres National Forest and the Lompoc Fire Department after the first reports of the fire came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The progress of the blaze was stopped Monday evening by multiple fire engines, dozers, hand crews and aircraft, but flurries of ash were continuing to fall in and around Lompoc through Tuesday afternoon.
Residents along San Miguelito Canyon Road were asked to evacuate for a short period of time Monday while firefighters gained control of the blaze. No structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
#LidoFire UPDATE, 25 acres, forward progress is stopped. All EVAC warnings lifted. No structures destroyed or damaged. Crews will remain on scene mopping up. pic.twitter.com/7uGNo8Ax51— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) September 8, 2020
