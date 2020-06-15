Firefighters responding to rapidly-spreading blaze near Avila Beach; evacuation warning issued
top story

Firefighters responding to rapidly-spreading blaze near Avila Beach; evacuation warning issued

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Avila incident

Firefighters battled a 300-acre fire that broke out along Highway 101 near Avila Beach Monday afternoon. 

 Calfire, Contributed Photo

A fast-moving vegetation fire which started on the east side of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach, has jumped the highway, prompted an evacuation advisory and closure of the highway in both directions as firefighters work to contain the blaze. 

The Avila incident fire was reported near the Avila Beach exit of Highway 101 northbound shortly before 3 p.m. and was initially reported to be one-acre but quickly grew to 300 acres in a little more than an hour, with the potential to grow 200 or more acres, according to Cal Fire.  

Both the north- and southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at the Avila Beach Drive exit, according to the California Highway Patrol, with the northbound lane closed from Shell Beach to Avila Beach drives. 

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District has advised people in the vicinity of the fire to protect themselves from smoke and particulates by staying indoors if possible and closing windows. Cloth masks will not provide protection against inhaling wildfire smoke.

Firefighters quickly responded to the fire with fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-chek along the hillside east of Highway 101. 

Additionally, helicopters were ordered to fight the fire, Cal Fire said. 

An evacuation advisory was issued for the Gregg Canyon ranch area, with the Red Cross setting up an evacuation center in the Walmart parking lot at 1168 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

As of 6:30 p.m. an evacuation warning was in effect for the area east of Highway 101 from N. Bello Street, south to Price Canyon Road and east to Pismo Beach city limits. A warning means to be prepared to evacuate on a moments notice. If you have to evacuate, head south.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen
Education

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen

  • Updated

While LUSD administrators expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts on Aug. 17, they acknowledged that such a return appears unlikely with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. With that in mind, the district has released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News