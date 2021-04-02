Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire near Cachuma Lake, Santa Ynez River

Veg Fire, 4001 Hwy 154. SBC and LPF on scene of a 3 acre fire being pushed by a west wind. Crews are engaged on the ground and in the air with SBCASU C-3. Crews are making progress. Check with CHP for traffic restrictions in the area. Unk injuries. Call Newsline. #154Inc C/T 1105 pic.twitter.com/jXhkv2dfEt— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 2, 2021
Crews continue working to extinguish a small vegetation fire that broke out Friday at Highway 154 and Cachuma Lake, near the Santa Ynez River.
Dubbed the 154 incident, the vegetation fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m., when several crews including personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire responded.
The fire spread to approximately 3 acres before forward progress was stopped shortly after noon, although the fire is not considered extinguished, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
No structures are being threatened, he added.
County Fire engines, a bulldozer, hand crews and water tenders responded to the fire, according to Bertucelli. In addition, crews were assisted by two engines from the Los Padres National Forest and air support, which conducted several water drops.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
