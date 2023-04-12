Firehouse Subs in Santa Maria has been up and running at the Enos Ranch West Center on Betteravia Road.
The sandwich shop, located at 469 E. Betteravia, is owned by Arroyo Grande residents and first-time Firehouse Subs franchisees Derrick and Kimberley Odland, according to the company.
Derrick Odland said he tried a sandwich at a Firehouse Subs restaurant for the first time in Augusta, Georgia, in 2004, sparking an interest in opening a franchise.
Odland said he's long held an interest in cooking and thought about opening his own restaurant for decades following the four years he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the 25 years he spent self-employed.
COMMENTARY: A new proposal, Assembly Bill 1228, seeks to increase workplace accountability for fast food companies in California. However, the resulting changes could diminish the independence local owners enjoy as corporate offices try to reduce their liability, argues a McDonald’s franchisee.
The Odlands have been married for 26 years and are the parents of a son and daughter.
“I’ve always had an entrepreneur’s mindset and strive to succeed at anything I work on,” said Derrick. “The hot and hearty sandwiches and commitment to public safety at Firehouse Subs are second to none."
Odland said he and his wife welcomed Mark Banducci to the team as their restaurant’s operating partner.
"We look forward to inviting the community in to enjoy stellar food and great service,” Odland said.
The Enos Ranch West Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The menu features hot specialty subs, salads and other seasonal items and takes inspiration from the firehouse with names like Hook and Ladder, Engineer and Firehouse Hero. The subs are prepared on toasted sub rolls and served "Fully Involved" with vegetables and condiments.
As franchisees, the Odlands will participate in the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.8 million to first responders and public safety organizations across California, according to the company.
A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the foundation, the company said, which provides equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.
Firehouse Subs was founded by former firefighting brothers and the restaurant reflects the founding family’s fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments.
The Santa Maria restaurant has a custom, hand-painted mural by artist Joe Puskas, featuring a local fire department truck and police department vehicles in the foreground with rolling hills, grapevines and a sunset in the background.
First responders are depicted to be cooking out on a Santa Maria-style grill.
Founded in 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $75 million worth of equipment to first responders in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.
Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the foundation.
The Enos Ranch West development now features Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Crumbl Cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Dutch Bros. Coffee, a Juice It Up juice bar and an ALDI grocery store. There's also a Boot Barn location, a Guitar Center and other retail outlets. Across College Drive, at the Enos Ranch Center, is a Chick-fil-A, Urbane Cafe, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jack in the Box. Further down Betteravia, across Bradley Road, are the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and The Habit Burger Grill locations.