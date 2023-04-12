041123 Firehouse Subs 01
Derrick Odland is seen in front of the hand-painted mural at his Santa Maria Firehouse Subs restaurant.

Firehouse Subs in Santa Maria has been up and running at the Enos Ranch West Center on Betteravia Road.

The sandwich shop, located at 469 E. Betteravia, is owned by Arroyo Grande residents and first-time Firehouse Subs franchisees Derrick and Kimberley Odland, according to the company.

Derrick Odland said he tried a sandwich at a Firehouse Subs restaurant for the first time in Augusta, Georgia, in 2004, sparking an interest in opening a franchise.

