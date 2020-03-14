First case of COVID-19 reported in SLO County; closures, procedural changes continue

Borenstein commended the individual and the physician for taking the proper steps to reduce further transmission.

The individual called the doctor’s office in advance and was instructed to not enter the waiting room but to stay in the car, where the physician met the patient for a consultation and to collect a swab specimen.

Central Coast agencies and organizations are continuing to change procedures, cancel or postpone events and close facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent issuance of guidelines and public health orders.

So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, but officials are taking the steps to slow the transmission of the disease.

Here’s a brief look at some of the changes:

Although the Santa Maria Public Library will remain open, all programming has been canceled through the end of March, a city spokesman said.

The same is true for its branch Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos and Cuyama libraries.

Signs are also being posted at the libraries notifying patrons to observe the “social distancing” order from the Santa Barbara County public health officer for people to remain six feet apart.