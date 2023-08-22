First class of veterans graduates from Elite Vocations certified horsemanship program

Nipomo nonprofit Elite Vocations recently held its first graduation ceremony for veterans who participated in their vocational horsemanship training program, based at Legacy Village Wellness & Recovery Center.
Four of the six participants graduated from the 10-week program, including Antonio Gonzales, known as Trey, at one of three levels: Experienced Groom, Qualified Groom or Basic Groom.
They were celebrated at a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 16, by their families and those who helped make the program possible.
Gonzales, a Santa Maria native, said he has struggled with anger following his discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, and that the program helped him in many ways, including learning how to better cope with his anger.
He learned that horses are mirrors, he said, and will reflect the emotions they sense.
"When you are working with the horses you are really working with yourself," said Gonzales, who was based at Camp Pendleton and served three years from 2018 to 2021.
"So if I was having a bad day and I couldn’t control my anger, my problems that I had going on at home then I couldn’t be an efficient horseman," he said. "It really taught me how to deal with what I have to deal with and realize that it may not be that big of a deal and I can cope with it in a better way. Instead of having to be angry or having to take it elsewhere.”
Gonzales graduated as an experienced groom, the highest level, and said he 100% recommends the program to other veterans.
“This program has changed my life and the trajectory of my life,” said Gonzales. “Just like how a lot of people feel when they get out of the military, they lose their sense of purpose and this program has given me my sense of purpose back.”
Elite Vocations is based in Nipomo’s Solid Rock Ranch and provides local military veterans with the unique chance to find therapeutic benefits while providing them with employable skills in the equine industry.
When Gonzales left the Marine Corps he worked two jobs, in cyber security and practical security. He was also considering getting involved with law-enforcement, but found himself struggling in "the mental health department" after he lost a good friend to suicide.
“After that I kind of self reflected and wanted to get myself taken care of and the best thing that I found was getting back to what I enjoy doing, which is being around horses,” said Gonzales. “It felt like I was myself again because I was around horses as a young kid, so it really helped just going out and meeting the horses.”
According to Yvette d'Unienville, the program's development manager, the program had a 80% employment rate at the end of the course with some graduates placed in a paid job and one in an internship.
Gonzales is now the barn manager at Rancho Mora, and says he got the interview shortly before he graduated or even took his exams due to word of mouth in the local horse community.
“At the beginning of the program I thought there’s no way someone’s going to pay me to take care of the horses. That’s just not a thing, this is a hoax,” said Gonzales. “Somebody’s not going to pay me for doing something I love or for those who haven’t done it that they would enjoy. And it’s definitely true, they are out here and they need help. The industry as a whole needs help.”
d'Unienville said one of the program participants who did not graduate “deferred his exams” because he decided to help Elite Vocations on the administration side with preparing for a major fundraiser. The other participant who did not graduate had to drop the program for financial reasons.
d'Unienville said the program is looking into what can be done to help future participants who need financial support, including use of Chapter 31, also known as Veteran Readiness and Employment. She said the Veterans Administration program “provides stipends of things that would solve that problem” once Elite Vocations is registered.
“Definitely, the biggest challenge is when you have participants who show promise, but can’t financially manage,” said d'Unienville. “I’m hoping that the VA comes on board, or grant funding where we would be able to assist because everybody we are working with is at risk, so we do face those challenges.”
The program has resolved the challenge of making sure the learning material is digestible. d'Unienville said many of the participants haven't been to school in a long time so they struggle with reading the textbook.
She found an app online that allows participants to access the textbook on their phone and have access to audio and video presentations of the textbook with interactive questions and answers.
According to d'Unienville, the next group of veterans has already started their classes, and the program has reached the stage where people can go to the website if they are interested in joining a future program.
“Any veterans on California’s Central Coast that are interested in learning more about it, if they reach out to us, we will set up an open day where they can come out to learn more about the program and see if it would be a good fit,” said d'Unienville.
To learn more about the program and how to donate visit https://elitevocations.org/