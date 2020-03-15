First coronavirus case confirmed in Santa Barbara County; second case reported in SLO County

The individual contacted their health-care provider when they developed a fever and a cough. That person now is recovering in isolation at home until cleared by health officials.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, believes the second case, like the first, is a case of community transmission. The infected individual is assisting the Public Health Department in the subsequent investigation, and those who had been in close contact with the individual will be contacted and evaluated.

"Because local testing capacity increased both at our public lab and private-sector labs last week, we will likely see more confirmed cases in the coming days," Borenstein said. "We are looking at all our options to limit the spread of illness to keep our community healthy and safe. It's now vital for everyone to do their part to limit social gatherings, practice social distancing and practice good hygiene."

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Health officials are urging those who exhibit symptoms to stay home, avoid contact with others and call their health-care provider or urgent care clinic before seeking medical care to receive safe arrival instructions.