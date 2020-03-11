First post-election update shows no change in results for Santa Barbara County

The first update in election results from both Santa Barbara County and the California Secretary of State’s Office showed changes in total numbers of votes as well as percentages of votes cast, but no change in the overall results from the March 3 primary.
A second update will be released by the County Elections Office, and the certified results of the county’s balloting are due in the Secretary of State’s Office by April 2.
County Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland couldn’t be reached Wednesday to confirm how many ballots remain to be counted.
But in the 24th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal, of Santa Barbara, and Republican challenger Andy Caldwell, of Santa Maria, are still headed for a runoff in the November General Presidential Election.
The latest figures show Carbajal captured 119,869 votes for 56.0% of the ballots cast, followed by Caldwell with 85,151 voters for 40.0%. Independent Kenneth Young received 7,831 votes for 3.7%.
Under the state’s Top Two Open Primary Act, the top two vote-getters for voter-nominated offices — which include both federal and state legislatures — advance to the November election regardless of party affiliation or vote totals.
In the state’s 19th Senate District, a November runoff will pit Democrat Monique Limón, who racked up 130,349 votes for 60.0% of the vote, against Republican Gary Michaels, who pulled in 74,736 votes for 34.4%.
Independent Anastasia Stone received 12,153 votes for 5.6%, according to figures from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham captured 78,737 votes for 58.0% in his bid to retain the 35th Assembly District seat and in November will face Democratic challenger Dawn Addis, who gathered 56,960 votes for 42.0%.
Republican Charles Cole, who took in 38,624 votes for 29.0%, will face Democrat Steve Bennett, who received 33,811 votes for 25.4%, in the November election to the 37th Assembly District seat vacated by Limón in her bid for the state Senate.
You have free articles remaining.
Under California election laws, candidates for nonpartisan offices at the county level only needed to take 50% plus 1 vote to be declared the winner and avoid going to a November runoff.
So Das Williams retained his 1st Supervisorial District seat by pulling in 12,634 votes for 52.3% over opponent Laura Capps, who received 11,235 votes for 46.5%.
Joan Hartmann also held onto her 3rd Supervisorial District seat by capturing 11,805 votes for 53.0% over challenger Bruce Porter’s 7,764 votes for 34.8% and Karen Jones’ 1,505 votes for 6.8%.
Jessica Alvarez Parfrey dropped out of the 3rd District race but still pulled in 1,112 votes for 5.0%.
Jones, Porter and Hartmann were also candidates for the 3rd District seat in the June 2016 primary election when a five-way race prevented any of the candidates from receiving a clear majority, sending Hartmann and Porter on to a November showdown.
Bob Nelson was a shoo-in for the 4th Supervisorial District seat as its only candidate, but with his name still on the ballot he received 14,319 votes for 96.4% of the vote. Unqualified write-in candidates siphoned off 534 votes for 3.6%.
Nelson has been chief of staff for current 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, who chose not to seek re-election after two four-year terms in office.
Measure I2020, which would increase the sales tax by 1% in Lompoc, remains in the “pass” column with 4,511 “yes” votes for 68.7% compared to 2,053 “no” votes for 31.3%.
The measure only required 50% plus one vote in favor to pass.
Measure I will boost the sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75% on all retail transactions, except food purchased as groceries and prescription medications, for the next 15 years.
City staff estimates the 1% increment will bring $4.8 million into the city’s general fund each year for use on whatever the City Council chooses.