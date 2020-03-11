First post-election update shows no change in results for Santa Barbara County

The first update in election results from both Santa Barbara County and the California Secretary of State’s Office showed changes in total numbers of votes as well as percentages of votes cast, but no change in the overall results from the March 3 primary.

A second update will be released by the County Elections Office, and the certified results of the county’s balloting are due in the Secretary of State’s Office by April 2.

County Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland couldn’t be reached Wednesday to confirm how many ballots remain to be counted.

But in the 24th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal, of Santa Barbara, and Republican challenger Andy Caldwell, of Santa Maria, are still headed for a runoff in the November General Presidential Election.

The latest figures show Carbajal captured 119,869 votes for 56.0% of the ballots cast, followed by Caldwell with 85,151 voters for 40.0%. Independent Kenneth Young received 7,831 votes for 3.7%.

Under the state’s Top Two Open Primary Act, the top two vote-getters for voter-nominated offices — which include both federal and state legislatures — advance to the November election regardless of party affiliation or vote totals.