St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lompoc held its 14th annual First Responders event Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the open-air church courtyard at 4400 Harris Grade Rd.
A brief service, led by Father Michael Cunningham, featured remarks by Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Scott Nunez, who said "In my 31 years as a firefighter, I have never had a day that I wasn’t happy about going to work. I love what I do and always have.”
Boxed tri-tip lunches were provided to more than 100 first responders serving in the City of Lompoc, unincorporated area, and at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, City Manager Jim Throop, and other dignitaries attended, along with members of St. Mary’s.