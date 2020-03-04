First United Methodist Church to host chili/bake sale fundraiser

The women of the First United Methodist Church, located at 925 North F St., will hold a chili/bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the church's Fireside Room (just off the parking lot).
Community members are invited to stop by for a bowl of chili and baked items. All food will be available to eat in or take out. Proceeds, according to the church, will be used to support local and global mission projects.
For more information, call the church office at 805-736-1271.