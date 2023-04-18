Lompoc's 2023 Flower Festival queen contest is underway with five candidates competing for the title — and the crown.

On the campaign trail, local high schoolers Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson, Addison Luette, and Ava Nasr are working to raise money to defray expenses incurred by the Flower Festival's Queen Division, which is headed up by Lompoc Valley Festival Association Queen Mom Sue Beltran.

Expenses include clothing, accessories, photography and flowers.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

