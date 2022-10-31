The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
While final tallies are not yet in, foundation president and founder Alice Milligan reported that the event met its initial fundraising goal of $30,000 through registration fees and sponsorships from local individuals and businesses.
“The LVMC rehabilitation department is extremely appreciative of the foundation’s generosity,” said Rehabilitation Services Director Aaron Poirier. “The opportunity to purchase new equipment will immensely improve our ability to provide high quality, innovative, and effective care to the Lompoc community.”
The new equipment and materials will drastically improve the Rehabilitation Services Department's ability to care for patients of all functional levels, effectively and efficiently, a hospital spokeswoman said. She noted that the the rehab department serves LVMC, the Comprehensive Care Center and Lompoc Health – North H Center.
Purchases to be made for the department include a Barihab XS frame — a standing therapy tool; a convertible staircase with a curb/ramp attachment, speech therapy assessment toolkits, and a Cybex treadmill and Cybex recumbent bike.
The foundation has raised $9.6 million since its establishment on Sept. 12, 1990, which more recently funded a $2 million patient room renovation project at the hospital's skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, Comprehensive Care Center.