With Christmas right around the corner, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted a special holiday food distribution at both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara locations on Friday, Dec 23.
Hundreds of families came to the Santa Maria location under gray overcast skies in the morning.
Foodbank staff and volunteers were on the ground getting things ready as early as 6 a.m. and cars were already lined up by 5 a.m waiting in the cold 40-degree weather, according to Laurel Alcantar, the senior development manager for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
“At about 9 a.m. one of our employees estimated that there were about 800 cars in line and the line kind of zig-zagged through the streets, through the park back and forth and it probably stretched for about six miles,” Alcantar said.
As families shared gratitude for the help, smiles filled the crisp morning air all around, especially from children in the cars. As families drove through to pick up the holiday goods, kids waved and smiled from ear to ear, a gift of sorts for the food distributors.
“This is like a reminder that there’s a lot of families in our community and a lot of people who are just really desperate right before the holiday. It's really rewarding to see the relief on people's faces when they see the food that they get, you see a lot of genuine smiles and just people are so grateful for the help," Alcantar added.
Special guest volunteer, Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian, joined in on helping keep the community fed this holiday season. He says that it’s a pleasure actually helping individuals and it's a pleasure for the City of Guadalupe to work with the foodbank and Santa Maria Valley residents.
“The City of Guadalupe has been working with the food bank for over three years and when they said they needed help for this large activity we said this is the minimum we can do to help the food bank and Santa Maria residents,” Julian said. “They have about four sites in Guadalupe that they are delivering to. We love working with the foodbank and they love working with us."
Also helping at the event was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Yvette Cope, who is also a foodbank board member. Cope shared that there were about fifteen volunteers from the medical center helping out in north and south county.
“We encourage everyone to come out and volunteer and it’s not just today, it’s a once-a-month distribution and they really need the help,” said Cope. “This is not just for homeless people, it's for people that just need the support, that have to pay their other bills and can’t afford Christmas holiday food."
Tania Dunson, a foodbank volunteer and Lompoc resident, was helping distribute beverages and kindness during the drive-thru event. Alongside Dunson was her family.
Dunson says that she and her family absolutely love this volunteering opportunity catered to the holiday season. The Dunsons also volunteer at the foodbank with its monthly distributions for both Santa Maria and Lompoc.
“If anybody’s looking for a way to give back to their community, this is a great opportunity, there's many ways, but this is one great way,” said Dunson. "Whether it’s pre-packing the food during the week or going to pick up food or coming and distributing the food, it’s really fun. Look at that little baby, see how cute she is and happy, see these are the kind of moments that are just nice."
Foodbank volunteer Fred Rojas, a retired Air Force veteran who was a master sergeant, helped distribute turkeys and pork to community members in need. Rojas says that he doesn't only volunteer himself, but also invites all his friends that are retired to participate as well.
“For me, as a retired veteran, service is my number one thing. I served for 23 1/2 years in the Air Force and now that I am retired, completely retired," Rojas said. "I feel like I still have that in me.
“It’s all about service, serving the community. I served my country, I did my time in Afghanistan and it gives me great joy to see everyone here and to see their faces getting this stuff. It’s really heartfelt and really amazing."
Alcantar says that ever since the pandemic the foodbank has seen a definite increase in need.
“Right now, we are trending about 20% over our pre-pandemic numbers,” said Alcantar. “That kind of keeps fluctuating, going up and down depending on what's going on in the world and in our community, but people are definitely having a hard time."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.