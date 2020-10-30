Foodbank of Santa Barbara County calling for 1,000 more turkeys than last year

A dramatic increase in the number of families in need has led the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to call for 1,000 more donated turkeys than last year to provide holiday meals for local families who can’t afford them.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage family finances, the Foodbank has seen a surge in people seeking help, so it’s asking community members to donate 4,000 fresh or frozen turkeys and chickens.

“With shortages expected for food banks across the country in the last quarter of the year, and when our community is facing rampant job losses and economic crisis, the need is higher than ever this year,” said Foodbank Chief Operations Officer Paul Wilkins.

Last year, when the nonprofit organization called for 3,000 donated turkeys and chickens, the community response exceeded that number, ultimately providing more than 3,500 birds that were all distributed to needy families and individuals throughout the county.

“The community was super-generous last year, so we’re hoping we can reach our goal this year,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for the Foodbank.

Although the economy has recovered somewhat and and the unemployment rate is down from its peak, Smith-Meyer said people’s need for assistance is evident in the number of people coming to the Foodbank.

“We’re still operating at more than two times the normal capacity,” she said. “We increased the number of birds [asked for] by 33%, but the need in the community is about 200%.”