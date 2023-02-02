The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced the completion of a major fundraising campaign to purchase and modify its new "Sharehouse" facility in Goleta.

When it becomes operational this fall, the Sharehouse will allow the foodbank to provide increased food for community members countywide who face hunger and food insecurity.

"It will ensure that south county is adequately prepared for emergency food needs during future large-scale disasters," the foodbank said in a press release. "It will also make it possible for the Foodbank to train thousands of volunteers, and further develop nutrition education curriculum and partnerships."

0
0
0
0
0