Foodbank serving free summer lunches to kids in northern Santa Barbara County

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will launch its children’s free summer lunch program next week, but due to COVID-19 safety recommendations, lunches will be offered in a “grab-and-go” style for pickup and eating off-site, an organization spokeswoman said.

Dubbed “Picnic in the Park,” the program provides free healthy lunches for kids age 18 and younger Monday through Friday from June 8 to Aug. 7 at locations throughout the county.

Working with Revolution Foods, the Foodbank is providing fresh, plant-rich, kid-friendly lunches that include whole fruits, veggies and milk daily, with entrées like chicken picnic salad, turkey wraps, flatbread pizza and sliders, the spokeswoman said.

Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis as part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, and there are no income requirements to participate.

Activity books and online nutrition education will be available to children who participate in “Picnic in the Park.”

Judith Smith-Meyer said the Foodbank is providing the lunches in areas where schools are not extending their food service programs through the summer.

Since Lompoc schools are extending their program, Foodbank lunches won’t be offered there, she said.