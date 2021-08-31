For Jay Turner, being Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade co-grand marshal is no joke

Jay Turner is quick to laugh at himself, make light of a situation, bring the fun to the party, but his selection as co-grand marshal for the 78th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade was no joke.

He’ll serve alongside long-time radio broadcast colleague Tony “Chief” Gonzales Saturday morning as the parade marches down Broadway.

“They’re institutions in this community and have hugely promoted the rodeo and parade for years,” said Elks Parade Rodeo Chairman Tim Murphy.

Though Turner and Gonzales never worked together on the air, their shared respect is evident.

“Jay’s a very good guy for the community who has kept the radio tradition going,” Gonzales said. He also emphasized Turner’s “phenomenal” work bringing top musical talent to a variety of fundraising events throughout the region over the years.

“His work for St. Jude (Children’s Research Hospital) has been phenomenal, and he’s always there to give organizations the mic when they need it,” Gonzales said.

While Turner typically controls the board while on air, the tables recently turned at Sunny Country 102.5 where he has served as morning co-host since 2016. What he thought was a simple promotion of the traditional Elks Rodeo and Parade turned into an announcement.

“Elks Rec President Peter Sterling came on and announced, live on the air, that I’d be co-grand marshal with Tony. It’s an honor, no doubt,” Turner said.

Born in Anaheim, Turner was raised in Newport, Rhode Island. In his early 20s, he served as a nightclub DJ until one fateful Memorial Day weekend, he took up the local radio station on an offer to host an overnight show.

“I was terrible. I was horrible. It was awful. But I went back, did it again and a year and a half later, I left the lucrative nightclubs to work overnights full time for minimum wage,” Turner said.

It wasn’t the overnights alone in the booth that drew him, but the opportunity radio provided to interact with the community by day. There were remote gigs, promotional events that took the young man and a case of pogo sticks to his hometown beach, concert tickets to give away, and what would become countless interactions with the stars of the music industry.

Since those Top-40 days, Turner has played just about every format in a variety of different cities including Jacksonville, Florida; Yuma, Arizona; Victorville, San Luis Obispo, and finally Santa Maria.

In late 1999, Turner moved from KSLY in San Luis Obispo to Santa Maria’s Sunny Country KSNI where he served as program director and morning host for 14 years. In 2013, he moved across the hall to become program director and afternoon host for 99.1 KXFM playing classic rock. And in May 2016, Turner returned to his beloved Sunny Country as program director and morning show co-host and program director.

“I’ll support anything and anyone in our listening area that has a valid cause. The airwaves are owned by the people. We’re granted the license to use them, and it’s up to us to use the airwaves for good,” Turner said.

It’s difficult to determine where Turner’s professional support ends and personal volunteerism begins. Throughout the years, he’s served as emcee, DJ or featured participant at fund-raising events supporting Kiwanis, Rotary, Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Knights of Columbus, Elks Rodeo and Parade, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He’s been an outspoken advocate for the Elks Rodeo Queen Contest and its support of the community and for CASA of Santa Barbara County. He’s served on advisory bodies for Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) as well as Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley.

When he’s relaxing off air, Turner enjoys cooking, videography and time on the water with his children, 16-year-old Michael and 10-year-old Sophia, who he’s invited to join him on the parade route.

“I’ve gone to the parade every year since I moved here. Who doesn’t love a parade? It’s all-America, baby! We can watch online or on TV now, but I want to be in the arena, part of the energy,” Turner said.