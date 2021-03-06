For some Central Coast families, the winter COVID-19 surge brought multiple deaths

As COVID-19 deaths began to peak in January, Arroyo Grande resident David Cuellar's world was rocked when three of his immediate family members died in a matter of weeks — his jack-of-all-trades father, Raul Senior, his good-humored sister, Margie, and his brother, Raul Junior, with whom he shared a culinary passion.

Now, as David grapples with his losses, he is focused on honoring the memory of his loved ones, and urging the community to see his family's story as a testament to the severity of COVID-19.

"I know we’re not the only ones going through this, but I like to say we’re a face to the numbers," David said. "[People] are gonna know how serious this virus is when it wipes out half their family."

To many Central Coast residents, comprehending the recent spike in COVID-19 deaths as anything more than a number can be difficult. However, for families who have been devastated by the virus, a disproportionate ratio of which are families of color, the numbers are all too real.

According to data through the end of 2020, Latinx and Hispanic individuals in Santa Barbara County, who comprise 40% of the population, accounted for 57% of all COVID-19 cases, 67% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 50% of all deaths from the illness.

While San Luis Obispo County's Hispanic and Latinx demographic is smaller, making up 22.9% of the population, the individuals accounted for 33% of cases, according to county data.