As a single father with partial custody of two young children, Benjamin Alaniz of Santa Maria has had to navigate the challenges of parenthood without much guidance along the way.
With few local support services for fathers and the ability to only see his children every other week, Alaniz wanted to make sure he was being the best father he could during the limited time he has with them.
"They don't really give you a guidebook on parenting," Alaniz said from his Santa Maria home, where pictures of his sons, 3 and 6 years old, adorn the walls. "I went through a separation about two years ago and the legal process was hard."
In April, he heard about a new program run by nonprofit Family Service Agency focused on education and support for dads called Forever A Father. Twelve weeks later, he became one of 11 dads in the program's first group of graduates, making connections with other single fathers and gaining confidence in his emotional expression and communication skills.
Forever a Father offers free 6- and 12-week programs in English and Spanish, with sessions focused on showing and handling emotions, men's health, what it means to be a man, communication and co-parenting, all led virtually by family relationship educators.
Participants also receive individualized case management and support outside of the classes including delivery of family meals, and have the option of participating in an additional four-hour program specifically for divorced or separated fathers.
FSA Health and Human Services grant manager Yeimi Arias said one element that spurred the idea for the program was the lack of local resources for single fathers in Santa Barbara County, where an estimated 30% of households with children were single-parent households in 2019, according to U.S. census data.
"A lot of our services target moms and their needs but not specifically fathers or father figures. Most fathers want to be the best father they can be, and even though they may have the desire for this, they may not often have the knowledge or skills to be a great dad," Arias said. "We want all dads to be successful in their role, and our goal is to help them be the best version they can be for their children and family."
The sessions Alaniz participated in were part of the program's "soft opening" in April, Arias said. Additional sessions in English and Spanish are scheduled to begin in July and August, with one also beginning this week.
According to Alaniz, most of the participants in his session were single fathers, like him, sharing custody of their children. Alaniz himself said the sessions have helped him to communicate more effectively with his sons' mother, who was given principal custody during separation proceedings, as is often the case.
Research from parenting scheduling service Custody X Change states that single California fathers are given around 33% custody time on average, equaling out to around 120 days per year in total.
"I'd recommend the program to any dad, but maybe more to single fathers because you're playing two roles sometimes as a dad and a mom," he said. "I feel like single dads have a bad reputation … but there are a lot of good dads out there."
FSA is able to fund the program through a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The program is broken up into two-hour sessions twice a week.
The program utilizes partnerships with Santa Barbara County Superior Court and Probation departments, Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara Public Library and the Lompoc Adult School Career Center to provide services and referrals.
However, many of the participants in the first two sessions found the program on their own, according to FSA officials.
“The goal is to strengthen family functioning through additional resources and skill-building so that parents are better able to raise their children in healthy home environments,” said Lisa Brabo, Family Service Agency executive director.
For more information about Forever a Father, visit fsacares.org/fathers. Those interested can preregister by calling Family Service Agency at 805‐868‐0160.