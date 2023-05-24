In mid-April every year, the Santa Maria Elks Recreation Committee hosts a special dinner where the year’s Rodeo Queen candidates meet the public for the first time.

It’s not the only unveiling that happens that night.

Each of the four performances is dedicated to a local individual who has been instrumental in their support of Elks Rodeo over the years, and at the Queen Dinner, those four people are always surprised to find out they’ve been chosen.

Shelley Wonnell

After moving to Santa Maria in the early 1980s, Shelley Wonnell began a career in the insurance industry working for longtime Elks Rodeo Parade chairman Bobby Acquistapace at Acquistapace Insurance.
Cindy Rosser

Cindy Rosser manages the Born To Buck bull breeding and training program at the Flying U Rodeo Ranch in Marysville. She is the rodeo secretary, and everything involving the competition revolves around her.
Dustin Noblitt

Dustin Noblitt is both a local and national face in the world of rodeo.
Ed Carcarey

Ed Carcarey manages a number of local broadcast stations for Emerald Wave Media; radio stations La Buena, Ranchito, and 97.1 Fuego as well as TV affiliates of Univision and Unimas.
