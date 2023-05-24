In mid-April every year, the Santa Maria Elks Recreation Committee hosts a special dinner where the year’s Rodeo Queen candidates meet the public for the first time.
It’s not the only unveiling that happens that night.
Each of the four performances is dedicated to a local individual who has been instrumental in their support of Elks Rodeo over the years, and at the Queen Dinner, those four people are always surprised to find out they’ve been chosen.
Each of the four to be honored at this 80th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is well-known within the rodeo community.
The nightly dedication gives Elks Rec the chance to let the world know just how much their commitment has meant over the years.
The honor not only puts one person in each day’s spotlight, but it also comes with a custom-engraved Weatherby shotgun.
Here, in order of their honor, are this year’s selections:
Shelley Wonnell
Thursday Night
A lifelong horsewoman, Shelley Wonnell has dedicated her life to rodeo.
Because of her commitment to rodeo, specifically the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, Thursday night’s opening performance is being dedicated to her.
“Shelley is one of our amazing volunteers,” said Elks Recreation Committee Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “People don’t realize all she does. She’s always available to help with anything, no matter what. She really is a ray of sunshine and this year were are recognizing her many contributions.”
“I do it all,” said Wonnell. “Really, wherever they need me. I’ve worked all the booths, worked on the parade committee, and for the last 10 years, I’ve worked with the vendors. They’re a great group of people.”
A graduate of San Marcos High School, Wonnell was born and raised in Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara City College before moving to Santa Maria.
“I’ve lived here for 40 years,” said Wonnell. “But I’ve been involved with horses my entire life. I began showing horses at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara long before there was an Earl Warren Showgrounds. I still have the first trophy that I won at Pershing Park when I was three years old.”
After moving to Santa Maria in the early 1980s, Wonnell began a career in the insurance industry working for longtime Elks Rodeo Parade chairman Bobby Acquistapace at Acquistapace Insurance.
“And Bobby, you know, got everybody involved with the parade. So that’s how my involvement with Elks Rodeo began,” said Wonnell.
Today, Wonnell works as an administrative assistant at the law firm of Kirk and Simas.
She’s also a proud Elks member.
“I take a week’s vacation so I can work at the rodeo full time,” said Wonnell. “The rest of the year, I work on rodeo committees after work. I love volunteering over there. I also work with the Golden Circle of Champions – that’s very rewarding.
“I find the volunteers all work so well together. But we need a lot of hard-working volunteers to have a successful rodeo.”
Wonnell has one son, Scott (married to Patricia Murray), and a grandson, 15-year-old Wyatt.
“I was a single mom and I raised Scott to be involved with livestock,” said Wonnell. “He’s still involved. He teaches agriculture at Pioneer Valley High.”
Grandson Wyatt is following the family tradition, entering livestock competitions while also acting in drama club productions at Nipomo High.
“I spend all my time behind the scenes. I don’t need to be up front,” said Wonnell. “When Tina called my name at the dinner, I was in stunned. It’s a tremendous opportunity. It’s a huge honor. I never expected I’d get an honor like this.”
Cindy Rosser
Friday Night
It will be almost exactly one year since Cindy Rosser was voted into the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Hall of Fame.
In fact, it was during the 2022 Elks Rodeo that Rosser was informed she’d been chosen.
“I was shocked,” said Rosser, speaking over the phone recently while working a rodeo in Hayward. “I didn’t expect that honor. And now I’m shocked again. I know the Santa Maria Elks dedicate each night’s performance to someone but I never expected it to be me – my dad, maybe, but not me.”
Her dad was the legendary rodeo Hall of Fame King of the Cowboys, Cotton Rosser, who died shortly after last year’s Elks Rodeo at the age of 93.
“I tell you what is an honor,” she continued. “It’s an honor to be part of a great rodeo like Santa Maria’s. I’m hopeful that I’ve helped this rodeo along the way.
“And you know who really needs to be honored – all those volunteers. The people in this community that give so much of themselves to make the Elks Rodeo so successful, they’re the ones that need to be honored. If not for these great people, you wouldn’t have a rodeo.”
Rosser is the rodeo secretary.
Everything involving the competition revolves around her.
She personally selects which bulls will be used for each performance, while her younger brother Reno selects the bucking broncos for bareback and saddle bronc riding.
All the cowboys and cowgirls have to sign up with her.
There is a team of judges and timers but she’s the final authority, making sure all times and scores are accurate.
And when each performance is over, she hands out the checks to the winners and top finishers of each event and each go-round.
“Cindy has been involved with the Elks Rodeo for as long as anyone can remember,” said Tonascia. “She has a heart as big as Texas. She has more knowledge than all of us put together and she uses it to help us put together a better rodeo. And she’s always available. It doesn’t matter what time of day or night, she’s there to answer our questions. And to her, there are no dumb questions. If we need help, she gives it.”
Rosser was surprised that she was chosen in part, she said, because “I thought they just chose local people."
“I knew Tina was up to something but I didn’t know it would be this big.”
Rosser manages the Born To Buck bull breeding and training program at the Flying U Rodeo Ranch in Marysville.
While she’s always been involved with the bulls – more than 400 can usually be found grazing Flying U’s massive pastures – she was also a longtime competitor.
“I joined the Girls Rodeo Association (now the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) in 1969,” said Rosser. “I made the California Circuit Finals in Barrel Racing that year and won the California Circuit Finals in 1982.”
That’s just two of her many accomplishments in the arena.
She was voted the 1986 PRCA Rodeo Secretary of the Year, named National Finals Rodeo Secretary in 1990, and the Ram Circuit Finals rodeo secretary in 2012.
“In early, stay late, that’s what you have to do,” said Rosser. “Years ago, before we had computers, I’d have to get to Santa Maria on Monday to start typing up all the day sheets. Clarence Minetti would always take care of me and make sure I always had something good to eat.”
Elks Rodeo is a family tradition and Rosser loves returning each year to the Central Coast, even if it’s just for a long weekend.
“The hospitality here is unmatched. We’re all treated really well,” said Rosser. “It’s nice to go to a place where you’re well-liked and appreciated. We all share a common goal – to put on a world-class rodeo.”
Dustin Noblitt
Saturday Night
Dustin Noblitt is an unusual person.
His selection for Saturday night’s performance dedication isn’t really a surprise – except to him.
Noblitt is both a local and national face in the world of rodeo.
A longtime member of the Santa Maria Elks, Noblitt competes each year in Elks Team Roping.
He’s won the event twice and finished second last year, partnered with Clarence Minetti’s grandson Tommy.
Noblitt is a Cal Poly graduate and with his wife Marna and daughters Sadie and Avery, has a home in Solvang.
But they also have a home in Texas, because Noblitt is the president and chief executive officer of the Pro Equine Group, Inc. and RHE Hat-Co.
He represents one of the largest Western lifestyle companies in the world with brand names like Stetson, Resistol, and Charlie Horse Hats, the various Cactus brands; ropes, saddlery, and western gear; as well as Heel-O-Matic, and Fast Back Ropes.
The hats are all 100 percent American-made, employing over 500 people at the Longview, Texas factory.
“I moved here in 1990,” said Noblitt. “Took a cowboy job working for Clarence and Tyke Minetti and got a rodeo scholarship to Cal Poly,” said Noblitt. “Then I went to work for Camus Vineyards. They have vineyards all up and down California and down into Mexico.”
But Noblitt has made rodeo his life’s work.
“It’s really a blessing to do what you love to do,” said Noblitt. “I get to work with junior rodeos, high school and college rodeos, the PRCA and WPRA. Our slogan at Resistol is ‘We live it every day.’ I’m just so lucky that’s what I get to do.”
“There are no words to express how much Dustin means to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. He’s just an all-around great guy,” said Tonascia. “We wouldn’t have the Golden Circle of Champions without him. He’s been a significant help enabling us to grow the program from Santa Maria to about two dozen rodeos across the country.”
Said Noblitt, “I’ve been a Santa Maria Elks member since I turned 21 (28 years ago). We’ve been a major sponsor of the Elks Rodeo for a number of years now but that doesn’t get me any breaks when competing against the other Elks in team roping.
“The best thing about the Elks Rodeo is the community spirit. It’s easy to just say that but these people really prove it every day. You see everybody coming together to keep the tradition alive. It’s fun to see.
"It’s fun to be a part of.
“On a personal note, I love being a local guy giving back to the community – especially the kids who will be the next ones to keep the tradition alive. As for the Saturday night dedication – it’s totally unexpected but I am deeply honored. I am just honored to be a small part of it.”
Ed Carcarey
Sunday Afternoon
Ed Carcarey will have Sunday’s matinee performance dedicated to him.
Don’t call him a media mogul, although he may well be.
Carcarey manages a number of local broadcast stations for Emerald Wave Media; radio stations La Buena, Ranchito, and 97.1 Fuego as well as TV affiliates of Univision and Unimas.
“When you say ‘manage’ it can be a bit misleading. It’s everything from cleaning, to selling, to training – I have to do a bit of everything.”
His group has also started a digital platform that Carcarey says is growing "by leaps and bounds."
“Fuego is our only English language station but it caters to the Hispanic culture,” said Carcarey. “Through the radio stations, we do our street fair on Broadway during Saturday’s parade.
“Bobby Acquistapace came to us years ago and said ‘Since Broadway is closed for the parade, why don’t we do a street fair and share the profits?’ We also have a booth at the rodeo, have a Welcome Heroes program, and sponsor the Army Pushup Challenge. That involves all five Santa Maria high schools and on opening night, Thursday, June 1, the five teams will square off for a two-minute challenge with $1,000 going to the winner and $1,000 to the school with the most school spirit.”
Said Tonascia, “Ed has been a huge partner with us, helping with the Mini Rodeo, the street fair, and the Army Pushup Challenge. His stations really promote the rodeo. They’ve been an amazing help supporting us for many, many years.”
Away from the rodeo, Emerald Wave Media also sponsors Downtown Fridays.
“That’s a partnership with the City of Santa Maria,” said Carcarey. “On 27 Fridays, from the beginning of April to the end of September, we hold Downtown Fridays. It helps drive people to the downtown area.
"It shows them there’s a reason to save downtown. It’s also safe, fun, and family oriented. We have 20 food trucks, lots of stuff for kids, a beer garden for adults, and brings money into the local community.
"Like the rodeo, it brings people together, and we want to be part of that.”
Carcarey and Rose, his wife of 39 years, have two sons, Joshua, 29, who lives in Santa Maria and is a manager at the Goleta Costco, and Jonathan, 18, who is a senior in high school in Orange County.
“My son plays water polo and plays on a club team in Orange County,” said Carcarey, a well-known local water polo dad. “Jonathan just committed to Pepperdine and you can’t get into Pepperdine without living and training down there, so I live in Orange County three days a week and then spend four days a week living at Joshua’s house.
“I’ve lived in Santa Maria for 33 years. It’s one of the best places I’ve ever lived. If someone is down, the people pull together to help. Our group puts on more than 40 events a year but I have a special place in my heart for the Elks Rodeo. I know if you can get close enough to the people, we all have the same hearts, and the Elks Rodeo brings people together.”