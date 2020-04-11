Four new COVID-19 cases reported in SB County, all from North County area

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Santa Barbara County, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 264, according to a press release from the county’s Joint Information Center.
San Luis Obispo County added three new cases of the viral disease, based on graphs and statistics published on the ReadySLO.org website at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Santa Barbara County’s new infections were among individuals living in North County communities, the release said.
The majority of the county’s infected individuals, 196, have been North County residents, which includes five in the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc Federal Prison’s 46 cases.
Santa Maria has accounted for the most cases with 64.
Two of the new cases were found in Orcutt, with one each reported in Santa Maria and the Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village area.
Two of the newly infected patients are in the 18-to-29 age group, one was in the 30-to-49 age range and one was in the age 17-and-younger age group.
Of the county’s 264 total cases, 105 have fully recovered but two have died, Public Health Department officials said.
A total of 112 are recovering at home, while 39 are hospitalized, 17 of them in intensive care units. Officials didn’t say how many were on respirators.
The status of six patients was unknown Saturday, as health officials were awaiting updates on their cases.
Of the county’s total number of cases, 37 are health care workers, but there was no indication whether any of the new cases were.
San Luis Obispo County now has 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics posted on its coronavirus information website, with 87 individuals fully recovered, 20 recovering at home, two in intensive care units at local hospitals, and one dead.
Most of SLO County’s infected individuals, 61, also live in the northern portion of that county — Paso Robles with the most at 29.
SLO County uses different age groups than Santa Barbara County, but most of those infected there are in the 18-to-40 age group.
For more information about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/.
For general questions about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Public Health Department, contact the county’s call center toll-free at 833-688-5551.
In San Luis Obispo County, visit https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Health-Agency/Public-Health/.
