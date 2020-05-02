Four new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Santa Barbara County; eight in SLO County

The Public Health Department did not release the age of the patient incarcerated at the prison, but of the remaining three, one is in the 30-to-49 age group, one is in the 50-to-69 age group and one is in the 70-and-older age group.

San Luis Obispo County did not break down any of that information for its eight new cases, but of that county’s total, 149 have fully recovered, 39 are recovering at home and seven are hospitalized, with three of those in intensive care units.

Only one person has died of COVID-19 so far in San Luis Obispo County.

Most of SLO County’s cases — 115 — have come from its North County area, followed by the South County with 43.

SLO County also uses different age groups, but most of its cases — 83 — have been in the 18-to-49 age group, followed by 56 in the 50-to-64 age group and 43 in the 65-and-older age group.

Only 14 cases have been reported in the 17-and-younger age group in SLO County.

Of Santa Barbara County’s total cases, the majority — 291 — have come from the North County, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc. Another 107 cases have been identified at the Federal Correctional Complex, so if those are included, that total rises to 398.