Free AARP income tax service resumes in Lompoc after suspension due to pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After temporarily suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of AARP volunteers have resumed providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-July.

The IRS-certified tax preparation services will be provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, according to the organization, and will be offered through a COVID-19 guideline-compliant process that includes contact-free drop-off and pickup.

Anyone interested in utilizing the service is encouraged to call 805-430-9448 and leave a message with their name and phone number.

This year's revised income tax filing deadline is July 15. The deadline to use the free AARP preparation service is July 10.