Free hazardous waste collection day in Los Olivos slated for April 11

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is hosting a hazardous waste collection day on April 11 at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, located at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is cost-free for residents in the unincorporated area and the city of Solvang, according to a county spokesperson.
Residents can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics like computers and TVs, the spokesperson said, noting that residents also can bring home-generated “sharps” such as needles and syringes.
Out of protection for event staff, county officials request that the sharps be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including mask wearing. To ensure a contact-free visit, attendees should remain in their vehicles while making waste materials accessible in their trunk or truck bed.
For more details on acceptable materials, visit www.LessIsMore.org.
