A program planned Friday at a youth center in Lompoc will include free Narcan that will be distributed to the public as part of a new effort to reduce the increasing number of fentanyl-related deaths in Santa Barbara County, officials said Wednesday.

The distribution will take place between 3 and 4:30 p.m. at YOR Place youth drop-in center at 646 N. H St. and will include the nasal spray form of Narcan, a brand name of naloxone used to reverse an opioid overdose, according to Suzanne Grimmesey, a spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Wellness.

Grimmesey described the giveaway as a county pilot program to make Narcan available to the general public. Also included will be a brief counseling session on how to use the medication. If successful, Grimmesey hopes to have similar events in the future.

"The aim is to just get it out there as broadly as possible," Grimmesey said.

The giveaway is an outreach program paid for by a youth offender block grant received by the state of California, according to John Doyel, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor for Behavioral Wellness. He added the county has distributed state-provided Narcan through a federal outreach program to the public since December 2015 as part of its overdose prevention and reversal program.

Doyel estimates they've distributed thousands of kits in the last six years and said he's counted about 1,500 overdose reversals using Narcan, not including what's used by first responders. Doyel added that the reversals are largely self-reported.

From 2015 to 2020, deaths related to accidental fentanyl overdoses increased from one to 43, according to statistics provided by Behavioral Wellness. The data do not include suicide overdose deaths.

Accidental fentanyl-related deaths spiked from 10 to 43 between 2019 and 2020, according Doyel, who extracts data from coroner's reports as part of his job.

Data for 2021 is not complete, but Doyel said there were 34 fentanyl-related deaths from January to August and predicts the number could exceed 50 if the trend continues.

There has never been a greater need for Narcan since Doyel started working with the county in 2006, he said. In the last two years, Doyel said coroners are specifying overdose deaths by drug and believes because toxicology reports are becoming more obvious.

"When it comes to opioids, the biggest tragedy is people who are not drug addicts," Doyel said. "People who have no history in drug addiction are dropping dead."

The program came in response to an ongoing opioid epidemic that Doyel said began in the mid 1990s and largely because of pharmaceutical companies that overmarketed pain killers using deceptive advertising.

Doyel said the epidemic has had four phases: the first started in 1995 and began with prescription opioids, primarily oxycodone, and lasted until about 2000; then prescription drugs led to a wave of heroin addictions lasting until about 2010; after that, fentanyl came and lasted until about 2017 or 2018.

The fourth phase, which Doyel says we're in now, includes combined opioid and stimulant addictions. Those could include fentanyl combined with methamphetamine or cocaine, and officials have even received reports of people ingesting the drugs by smoking them, he added.

"It's the new speedball," Doyel said.