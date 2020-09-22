Free online concert to offer songs, stories from the last pandemic and World War 1

Bring history to life for all ages! Have you wondered what life was like 100 years ago when Influenza swept our land? Let’s talk about it. It’s suddenly relevant.
Local singer/actor Diana Diaz Boadella, sings a program of popular songs from the Great War era and reads some secret letters and diaries. Diana is the only Lompocan to be invited to participate in Summer Date Nights at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande.
She entertained with similar program for the Lompoc Museum for one of their annual banquets, at the Pasadena Library Tuesday Musicale, and for the Oneonta Club which celebrated the centennial Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War 1.
During the Coronavirus pandemic, Diana became a semi-finalist in the CS Music annual vocal competition’s musical theater division. She played the leading role School of Rock (Rosalie) with Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts, and Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream with SBCC’s Theater Eclectic. She has appeared in several plays and musicals at Santa Maria Civic Theater. The Santa Maria Times called her interpretation of Miss Hannigan in Annie “delightfully daffy” when she appeared with Orcutt Community Theater.
The top 3 donors above $100 win a free digital album if they donate during the 1st week of release on the Clark Center’s Youtube channel. Artists split the proceeds of donations with the Clark Center. For more information visit www.DianaBoadella.com where her album of World War 1 songs is available for pre-order.
Want to know what they ate back then? Check out the Clark Center web page for menu ideas. Fun for kids to participate! The concert will be available from 6pm on Sept 26th and on-demand until further notice.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
