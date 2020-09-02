You have permission to edit this article.
Free presentations will help Central Coast seniors enroll in Medicare

Free presentations will help Central Coast seniors enroll in Medicare

Three free presentations to help seniors understand their choices for the Medicare open enrollment period will be offered in a virtual format by the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.

The “Medicare Open Enrollment Choices” program will be presented at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Preregistration is required.

“HICAP is offering these presentations to help beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand their choices during the Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15th through Dec. 7th,” said Jim Talbott, president of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, how to evaluate and choose the best part D prescription coverage and Medicare Advantage Plan Options.

To register and for more information about the “Medicare Open Enrollment Choices” presentations, call the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net or visit CentralCoastSeniors.org.

