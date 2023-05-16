Friends of the Lompoc Library recently presented a check for $50,000 to Library Director Sarah Bleyl, who accepted the donation on behalf of both the Lompoc and Village libraries.
The amount raised, according to publicity chair Donna Dimock, was generated through fundraising efforts, memorials, and donations made by local community members.
"This amount is, in part, due to a large donation from a very generous donor last fall," Dimock said, noting that Friends are "confident that the money will be put to good use at our local libraries."