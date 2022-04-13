The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a spring book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Membership may be purchased at the door.
For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Donations are accepted year-round except for during the week of the book sale, April 18 to 23.