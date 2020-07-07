You are the owner of this article.
Friendship House in Solvang reports 5 cases of COVID-19
070720 Solvang Friendship House

Three staff members and two residents at Friendship House, shown, in Solvang have tested positive for COVID-19.

 Contributed Photo

Three staff members and two residents at Friendship House in Solvang have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated to prevent further spread, the executive director said. 

The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health tested all residents and staff at the Alzheimer's and dementia care facility over the weekend, Executive Director Tammy Westwood said. 

Friendship House employees also are working with an infectious disease control nurse from County Public Health, who is guiding staff on procedures recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

All staff members continue to follow Public Health recommendations that include temperature checks at the beginning and end of each shift, strict hand-washing procedures and wearing N95 face masks, disposable gowns, gloves and eye protection, Westwood said. 

"We will continue to make every effort to ensure that all members of the Friendship House community remain healthy and safe," she said. 

Updates will be provided to the community as needed, she added. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

