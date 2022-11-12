Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Paul McEnroe enjoyed the agrarian lifestyle of the Midwest, and especially treasured the stories of the West his father told.
There was something about horses, particularly, that intrigued him, but he knew that school and education were most important and the key to his future.
Arriving at Purdue University, McEnroe found the school had a saddle club and his lifelong relationship with horses began.
Not content with the “nose to tail” trail horses, he decided to take the challenge to stay on “Colonel” for the five minutes needed to be allowed to ride.
Not knowing anything about horse training, McEnroe of course headed to the library, read all he could about difficult equine behavior and befriended Colonel with soft words and a snack or two.
Gathered around the fence to watch the spectacle, his colleagues were amazed when he easily mounted the steed, received a nuzzle in acknowledgement and loped around the arena.
McEnroe and Colonel were a pair all through his time at Purdue.
Horses and riding took backstage for the next few decades, as McEnroe rose through the ranks of the technology world, particularly at IBM on the East Coast.
His engineering and business degrees from Purdue, Stanford and Cal Poly provided the critical thinking that led to practical inventions that literally have changed the way business is conducted today.
Today’s humble vaquero and his engineering teams developed the ubiquitous barcode that we see on almost all products today, as well as the scanners that read them. McEnroe also developed the Token Ring network technology, custom chips and IBM’s first intelligent terminal.
Moving west to Silicon Valley, he developed wafer-scale chip technology, a vital component found in electronics today.
But McEnroe wasn’t just about bytes and circuit boards.
After buying his young daughter a pony early in his career, he thought “I should get myself a horse!”
Today, McEnroe and his wife, Tina, live the ranch life on their 1,000-acre Rancho la Purisima — a horse breeding and boarding facility and working cattle ranch located just north of Buellton.
Given his experience in the business world, he was determined to run a good cattle operation, and became immersed with the local area ranching community.
He has served as president and state director of the Santa Barbara County Cattlemen’s Association, and was named Livestock Person of the Year for Santa Barbara County.
Not one to slow down, McEnroe is on his favorite horse every morning, checking on the 100 cows and calves on the ranch, working on the horse breeding program and running the boarding operation.
He also continues to compete (and win) in Rodear competitions, where the savvy skill of the horse, rider and cow dog are all put to the test.
To ensure the ranch remains an open space and traditional Santa Ynez Valley topography, La Purisima has been placed in the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County to ensure future generations enjoy the pristine beauty of Valley.
Due to many more accomplishments, his philanthropic contributions to the area and love of the ranching life, McEnroe is honored as the 2022 Vaquero of the Year.
“Not having been raised here, amongst generations of ranchers, cattlemen and horse breeders, I’m extremely humbled by this honor,” McEnroe said. “But what a life and community it is! And having embraced it fully, I couldn’t be more fulfilled.”
McEnroe will be lauded at the Vaquero Gala Dinner on Nov. 11 at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum, and throughout the coming year.