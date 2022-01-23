From rancho to space, Vandenberg is entwined with Lompoc's history

Frank “Zack” Zaccagnino was on crew for the first Vandenberg Air Force Base launch in December 1958. He worked 51 years on Peacekeepers, ICBMs, the end of the Cold War, the rise and demise of the Space Shuttle Program, then the rise of commercial space.

On Sept. 27, he was on hand for the base’s 2,000th liftoff as LandSat took to the sky aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

“I miss it. I could do it all over again if need be,” Zaccagnino said from his Lompoc-area home.

For generations, the land that is now home to Vandenberg Space Force Base has held fond memories, first for the Chumash who called it home, and eventually for members of every branch of the military which has occupied it since. Only the U.S. Marines have not been stationed here.

Coastal Chumash people inhabited the areas for time immemorial before Spanish explores crossed the beaches, sand and mountains. The Portola Expedition of 1769 camped near what is, today, known as Point Arguello.

In 1837, the 40,000-acre Rancho de Jesus Maria, now entirely enveloped by Vandenberg, was granted to Lucas Olivera for his service in the Mexican Army during Mexico’s battle for independence from Spain. Seven years later, the city of Lompoc was founded and Lompoc Landing wharf was established on the rancho near Purísima Point.

By 1883, the property had changed hands, and Ben Burton began selling off pieces of the Rancho, including 120 acres that allowed the Pacific Railroad to push its coastal line across the ranch in 1896. That stretch remains among the most scenic on the Coast Starlight route stretching from Los Angeles to Seattle, Washington.

First military occupant

The U.S. Lighthouse Service, later combined with the U.S. Coast Guard, was the new nation’s first military occupant of the land. Point Arguello Light Station was put into service in 1901 in answer to repeated shipwrecks along the coastline north of Point Concepcion’s Light Station which had guided sailors since 1855.

“This base has evolved based on national and regional requirements. The first military unit protected mariners and shipping traffic going through the Channel Islands thoroughfare. The army moved here when they needed an area to train for amphibious assault, it became key to testing and development of nuclear missiles,” said Scott Bailey, chief historian of Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

History and a golf course

According to historians and authors including Jeffrey E. Geiger and Joseph T. Page II, Burton’s wife sold the rest of the rancho to Union Oil in 1903. The company quickly sold of much of the surface rights while retaining its mineral rights, and by 1935 Edwin J. Marshall was building his dream here. He renamed the guest portion of the ranch Marshallia, a name commemorated in the naming of the golf course which succumbed to drought conditions in 2017.

When Marshall’s wife died in 1937, he left the area, leased out the land for cattle grazing and Marshallia Ranch House and its outbuildings for a dude ranch.

War brought the military calling and in October 1941, the Department of War purchased Rancho Jesus de Maria for $750,000 as well as adjacent land grants to establish Camp Cooke. Lt. Col. John B. Madden served as its first commander.

The peninsula housed prisoners of war from 1944 until May 1946, and the camp was closed a month later. The property was leased to local farmers for agricultural use including grazing sheep, and back to the dude ranch operators who attempted to revive Marshallia, but threw in the towel in 1949 due to lack of customer interest.

Meanwhile, the U.S. was entertaining its first missile program. It was initiated in 1946 but canceled in 1947 before it was restarted in 1951 under the Atlas title. Then came the blueprint for programs encompassing intercontinental ballistic missiles, satellite launch vehicles, manned spaceflight launch and ballistic missile defense targets.

New training outpost

The camp was reopened in 1950 to support training for the Korean War. It was home to the 13th and 20th Armored Divisions, and 40th, 44th, 86th and 91st Infantry Divisions until it went into caretaker status in February 1953. Again the land was leased out for grazing, according to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society.

As the Cold War heated up, the peninsula was identified as an ideal location for a guided-missile training base and space launch site. The property was transferred to the U.S. Army in 1957, renamed Camp Cooke Air Force Base and a new era began.

Renamed again

By the time Zaccagnino arrived on base as a civilian contractor the following autumn, the base had been renamed yet again. This time, as Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“The place was covered in wooden barracks that were used for everything: housing for GIs, offices, warehouses, anything and everything because we were in a real rush to compete with Russia in support of the Cold War,” he recalled.

While structures for human occupation had to suffice, all energy was put into developing launch facilities. The construction of Space Launch Complex-10 (SLC10) was completed in 10 months.

“The land-based strategic base fields ensure the U.S. maintains dominance in security of the world with nuclear postures. The U.S. has done that from Vandenberg since the base opened in (1958),” Bailey said.

With air fields and missile silos scattered across the country, the importance of Vandenberg may be underestimated by civilians, but their everyday lives are impacted, particularly with the advent of commercial space programs.

“There are only two assured-access-to-space installations in the whole country. Launching into polar earth orbit, you can only do that from here for heavy lift space assets,” Bailey said.

Polar orbits allow coverage of the planet’s entire populated surface twice per day, rather than the limited coverage of equatorial orbit. This is ideal coverage for GPS and earth observation satellites like LandSat which launched Sept. 27.

“That’s where Google Earth comes from. You can’t do that from the East Coast when you’re launching into equatorial orbit,” Bailey said.

Unique in launches

Vandenberg hosts the only continental U.S. launch site offering clear sailing after liftoff for polar orbit.

“Safety is the top priority for all launches. You can’t launch anything if there’s a chance of hurting a person or any type of asset. (From Vandenberg), you don’t overfly a populated area, not a single land mass, until you get to Antartica, so operating the Western Range, that’s what the base does here,” Bailey explained.

When missile training and launch began, there were no on-base services for the likes of Zaccagnino. The closest place to pick up lunch was Lompoc, and delayed launch crews could go indefinitely without a meal in those early days, he recalled.

“It was like open season when I came in. People were coming in to work from everywhere. It was amazing, and there was nowhere to stay. People were sleeping in their cars. People had taken out the front seat and made a bed. The population of Lompoc was 7,000 people, and when you went north of Pine Street, you were in a flower field,” Zaccagnino said.

No housing in Lompoc

With no housing available in Lompoc, many of the civilians found housing instead in Santa Barbara.

“We’d commute from there, and Highway 1 and 246 were like a snake’s tail. It took you over an hour to go from Vandenberg to 101, then 101 from Winchester south was only two-lane,” Zaccagnino recalled.

The intersection at Las Cruces was a death trap, but its service station and cafe offered a bowl of chili that Zaccagnino has never seen beat. The intersection was straightened three times, he said, to prepare for transporting the Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), though it ultimately arrived aboard Air Force C5 aircraft.

Zaccagnino remembers every launch in which he was involved, but that first of a Thor IRBM was particularly remarkable.

“That very first launch, it was a beautiful, sunny, warm day, clear as a bell and it went west,” he recalled.

While crews worked toward launch after launch, the base was getting its own facelift. Marshallia Golf Course was established by 1960. E.J. Marshall’s guest house was replaced with a parking lot, and the barn, bunkhouse and other utility buildings were removed over the next several years.

From 1959 to 1976, strategic construction concentrated on the first-generation missile systems - Thor, Atlas and Titan IRBM then intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) of the Cold War.

CORONA in 1959

Launches ranged from publicized to clandestine, as much as a very public launch can be. 1959 saw the CORONA photo reconnoissance satellite take flight, though it was clouded in secrecy. Before it was decommissioned in 1972, the system of satellites had completed 144 missions capturing some 800,000 images, and marked the first mid-air recovery of a vehicle returning from space.

In December 1959, the first launch of Titan I ended in failure, but the program went on until Titan II took the stage in May 1961.

The following year, Vandenberg became the training ground for all ICBM crews, and President John F. Kennedy attended an Atlas-D launch to observe firsthand.

In 1962-63, Vandenberg hosted launches every three days on average including an Atlas-D launch observed personally by President Kennedy.

“We progressed from weapons systems we were firing into the atolls west as weapons, then we got involved in space applications and started going south and putting up satellites, and our booster weapons systems became space boosters,” Zaccagnino said.

In 1972, Vandenberg once again found itself in the spotlight when its Space Launch Complex 6 was identified as a launch site for NASA’s Space Shuttle program. Construction of those facilities, including maintenance and check-out facilities and a 3-mile-long runway, once again boosted the economy of the region.

Boosting the economy

According to a Cal Poly REACH study of Vandenberg’s economic impact, base-related operations contributed $3.46 billion to the gross domestic products of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and the California economy. It supports some 14,000 jobs on the coast and more than 4,000 additional jobs statewide.

“Lompoc has an amazing opportunity. There have been setbacks. When Challenger was canceled, that program employed 10,000 people. The entire surrounding community suffered, but they bounced back with great investments in wineries,” Bailey said.

And now, he said, Lompoc stands to see further potential job growth with the rejuvenation of space programs through public-private partnerships.

“When you put assets into space, you get $10 back into the economy for every $1 spent on the program. When you can encourage use of one base like Vandenberg, it helps everybody in the surrounding community,” Bailey said.

He pointed to the recent SpaceX StarLink program which will ultimately include 42,000 networked, low-earth-orbit satellites to provide internet connectivity to people anywhere on Earth.

“That has a global impact, and it’s a great public investment back into the economy,” Bailey said.

Tragedy strikes

Not every day has been full of light and sunshine.

In 1977, the Honda Canyon Fire overran fire and police crews, damaged property, reshaped the face of Vandenberg AFB and took the lives of Base Commander Col. Joseph Turner, Fire Chief Billy Bell, Asst. Fire Chief Eugene Cooper and heavy equipment operator Clarence McCauley. The incident led to a stronger partnership between base fire crews and Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which was called into action during the 2009 week-long, Pine Canyon fire that burned 617 acres, and another base fire in 2014.

Perhaps no one experiences the roller coaster of life more than military members and the contractors who support them.

The coast was abuzz as Space Shuttle Enterprise traveled to SLC-6 in 1985, but the loss of Space Shuttle Challenger on its 25th mission on Jan. 28, 1986 led USAF/NASA ultimately to cut the West Coast site from the program in 1988. SLC-6 was put into operational caretaker status.

In April 1986, the final KH9 Hexagon launch from Space Launch Complex 4 ended in failure. An explosion seconds after liftoff spread debris that damaged buildings and vehicles. The incident also brought an end to U.S. film-based satellite reconnoissance efforts.

That same year, SLC-10 was declared a National Historic Landmark under a National Park Service program. It was restored and converted into the Space and Missile Heritage Center which has been used as a filming location, for educational programs, gatherings and special events.

As the new century approached, activity at the base seemed to be winding down, from a civilian’s perspective.

Winding down

The final Atlas H launch in 1987 would mothball SLC-3 for a dozen years before Atlas IIAS lifted NASA’s earth observation satellite in 1999. Strategic Air Command was deactivated in 1992 with all assets assigned to Air Combat Command. The following years, Air Force Space Command took over ICBM missions while Western Range testing and ICBM instruction remained at Vandenberg.

But activity never really stopped at Vandenberg. Zaccarigno’s biggest challenge came in 2002. Then U.S. launch crews initially assigned to the base to defend against Cold War posturing by Russians and their allies instead teamed up with them.

“The biggest challenge, ironically, was when we launched two Russian Scud missiles from Vandenberg. I’m happy to say I did all the engineering in the joint program between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Everything went as planned, as designed, and it worked out just beautifully. No one got hurt, we accomplished everything and then some, met all the goals, so that was a real first,” Zaccagnino said.

Space Force arrives

Vandenberg’s newest stage began with the establishment of the U.S. Space Force in 2019. The base that enveloped Point Arguello, Rancho de Jesus Maria and adjoining lands was dubbed Vandenberg Space Force Base on May 14, 2021.

“This base has always been used for the current needs of the nation. Now it’s Space Force because space is a contested area, and Vandenberg Space Force Base is part of that fight,” Bailey said. “This is probably the most dynamic time in Vandenberg history. It’s been an incredible time.”

From his own back yard, Zaccagnino watched the spectacular Nov. 23 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, NASA’s first interplanetary defense test launch. DART is set to intentionally collide with an asteroid in autumn 2022.

“I love where I live, I love what I did. Some of the projects I worked on were, boy, I tell you, were just phenomenal. Yep. I’d do it all over again.”