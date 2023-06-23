Local residents are raising money for the family of a man following his fatal fall off a cliff at Pirate's Cove near Avila Beach.

GoFundMe campaign has been set up after 33-year-old Francisco Javier Velasco Garcia fell off a cliff at Pirate's Cove near Avila Beach and died Wednesday, June 21, leaving behind his spouse Emily Villegas and children Santos and Saryah.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Velasco Garcia had been sitting on the cliff overlooking the water and, when he got up to leave, he lost his footing, slipped backward and fell approximately 200 feet to the cliffs below, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. The incident occurred around 6 p.m.

