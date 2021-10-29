A gourmet “soup kitchen” that annually raises awareness about what it’s like to be hungry as well as money to help feed local residents in need will become a drive-through “fast-food joint” this year to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host Santa Maria Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with pick-up time slots every half-hour, at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Participants buy tickets at $25 each in advance and select a time slot to pick up their lunch of heat-and-serve gourmet soup to eat at work or home from a preselected handmade and hand-painted ceramic bowl, said Judith Smith-Meyer, senior communications manager for Foodbank.

Ticketholders will be able to select the soup of their choice from more than 10 choices when they arrive at the Fairpark at 937 S. Thornburg St. and enter through Gate 2.

Tickets can be purchased at foodbanksbc.org/smeb2021.

For those who want to share the experience, 10-ticket party packs are also available for $250 for delivery to any single address in Santa Maria. Party packs must be purchased in multiples of 10.

Each pack will contain 10 handmade bowls and 10 servings of heat-and-serve soup, with buyers able to select what types of soup they receive through Foodbank team members who will contact purchasers to take orders prior to the event.

Gourmet soups that will be available include tri-tip chili from Moxie Café, albondigas from the Historic Santa Maria Inn, clam chowder from Splash Café, creamy ginger carrot from Testa Catering, Southwest pumpkin from VTC Enterprises and chicken tortilla from Zoe's Hawaiian BBQ.

Other soups are being provided by Olive Garden, Cielito Lindo, Jack’s in Orcutt and the Hancock College Culinary Arts Program, and even more soups from more providers will be available at the event, Smith-Meyer said.

While the options are gourmet, the soups serve to remind participants that for some people, one bowl of soup is all they may have to eat each day, and some may not have access to even that.

How Foodbank helps Foodbank of Santa Barbara County provides nourishment and education through a network of more than 300 partner agencies, nutrition education programs and food distribution sites operated by Foodbank and its volunteers. Over the last year, Foodbank responded to the COVID-19 economic crisis by distributing 27 million pounds of food, making more than 65,000 home food deliveries to seniors and adults with disabilities and launching such new services as the Healthy Farmworkers program in high-poverty areas. For more information, visit foodbanksbc.org.

It’s a societal problem that’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has left people without income to feed themselves or their families and, in some cases, without a roof over their heads.

Smith-Meyer said there are a number of reasons “the coming months look especially hard for local families,” including that many seasonal workers in hospitality, tourism, construction and agriculture will lose jobs or hours.

At the same time, inflation is making it harder for community members to afford food, rent and other goods and services.

“Five essential federal programs that have kept many households afloat during the pandemic came to an end last month, which will plunge many families into deeper food and housing insecurity this fall and winter,” Smith-Meyer said.

As a result, she said, Foodbank will be ramping its efforts to ensure no family goes hungry this fall and into the holiday season.

“More people are buying groceries instead of eating out at restaurants, so the Foodbank will not receive donated food from grocery rescue programs and retailers,” Smith-Meyer added. “That means we'll need to purchase more food to meet need in the community.”

That’s where Empty Bowls comes in — providing additional funds to help Foodbank buy food.

The ceramic bowls participants receive to keep also serve to remind them that hunger is a year-round problem, not just an issue that crops up around the holidays.

Hundreds of handmade ceramic bowls are being provided by the Hancock College ceramics program, Sue Southern and Ben Trogdon.

The bowls are being hand-painted by individuals from Oasis Senior Center, Righetti, St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy high schools, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, Fesler Junior High School, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Vandenberg Spouses Club.

Bowls are also being painted by Shirley Hinzo and friends, the Jimenez family, Samantha and Sara Plemmans, Jade and Melissa Reyes and Chris Shuman, Smith-Meyer said.

At previous Empty Bowls events, participants could choose their own bowls, and although this year those will be selected at random in advance by Foodbank staff for the individual and party packs, buyers will be able to exchange them for bowls of their choice.

Bowls can be exchanged from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day after the event at Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road, and no appointment will be necessary, Smith-Meyer said.

As an extra bonus, Empty Bowls supporters can participate in a free “virtual photo booth” by taking selfies with their soups and texting them to 805-321-1654 before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants will then have their photos returned in a selfie frame via text from That One Photobooth and owner Vanessa Grossman, a long-time member of the Santa Maria Empty Bowls planning committee.

Selfies and all event photos will be available in an Empty Bowls photo album the following day at www.thatonephotobooth.com.