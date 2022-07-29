Fueled by concerns over the economy and rising interest rates, prices for gasoline continued their downward slide for the sixth-straight week, as of Thursday sitting at 70 to 80 cents below the record prices set in June, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In Santa Barbara County, the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular Thursday was $5.75, which was 13 cents lower than last week and 54 cents lower than last month, although that was still $1.44 higher than this time last year, an Auto Club spokesman said.
The record high price for the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area is $6.36, set June 15.
The average price statewide was $5.66, while the average national price was $4.28.
Both prices were 16 cents lower than they were a week ago, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.
“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose about 15 cents since last week from a four-month low point, but oil prices continue to stay lower due to economic concerns and rising interest rates,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
“Prices are continuing to drop locally, and there are now several dozen stations in Southern California with prices below $5 a gallon,” he added.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the lowest average price among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch was $5.60 in both Orange County and Riverside.
Bakersfield had the highest average price among the eight areas at $5.89.