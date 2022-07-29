Fueled by concerns over the economy and rising interest rates, prices for gasoline continued their downward slide for the sixth-straight week, as of Thursday sitting at 70 to 80 cents below the record prices set in June, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

In Santa Barbara County, the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular Thursday was $5.75, which was 13 cents lower than last week and 54 cents lower than last month, although that was still $1.44 higher than this time last year, an Auto Club spokesman said.

The record high price for the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area is $6.36, set June 15.

