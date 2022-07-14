The average price of regular gasoline Thursday morning in Southern California represented the largest one-week drop this year, with the cost per gallon falling below $6 at some stations, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Santa Barbara County’s plunging average gas price is running neck and neck with the average for California as a whole.
In the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area, the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular as of 9 a.m. Thursday was $5.99, which is 20 cents lower than last week and 36 cents lower than last month but still $1.70 higher than last year.
That’s identical to the statewide average, which is also 20 cents lower than last week.
The average price nationwide is $4.61, which is 14 cents lower than a week ago.
“Both oil prices and Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped significantly because of concerns about future demand,” Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said. “If current trends continue, local gas prices are likely to drop even more significantly.”
A Santa Maria couple on an extended vacation in an RV said they found the lower prices for diesel fuel in other states a relief but were glad to hear the cost is dropping in this area.
“Today in Missouri we paid $4.89 for diesel,” Larry and Philis Appel said in an email. “We had budgeted $6 per gallon for the trip, so these prices have been quite a welcome surprise. Last diesel [purchased] in California two weeks ago was $6.99 in Barstow.”
The average price for a gallon of diesel Thursday morning in Santa Barbara County was $6.73, down 12 cents from a week ago and a drop of 20 cents from a month ago but still $2.50 more than a year ago.
Of the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch, Riverside had the lowest average price for regular gas at $5.92 a gallon, while Bakersfield had the highest average price at $6.14, which was still 15 cents less than last week.
Santa Barbara County’s record-high average prices are $6.36 for regular gasoline, set June 15, and $6.96 for diesel, set June 18.