Gizelle Mendoza slipped the pink mammogram referral in her glovebox and carried on with her life. Then, a fortuitous bump in the road sent her down the path to cancer discovery and recovery with Mission Hope Cancer Center.

“I wonder how much everything would have been different if I had waited longer,” she said.

The 41-year-old, active mother of two and mental health worker was feeling run down in late 2022.

0
0
0
0
0