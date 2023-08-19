Gizelle Mendoza slipped the pink mammogram referral in her glovebox and carried on with her life. Then, a fortuitous bump in the road sent her down the path to cancer discovery and recovery with Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“I wonder how much everything would have been different if I had waited longer,” she said.
The 41-year-old, active mother of two and mental health worker was feeling run down in late 2022.
“I was having some symptoms that I tried to ignore for a little bit. I thought it could be anything but that,” Mendoza said.
When vertigo set in, she checked in with her chiropractor, then her primary care provider. With no alarm expressed by her primary care doctor, and feeling better after her chiropractor appointment, she filed the referral slip in the glovebox.
“My car’s not very new. One day, I slammed on my brakes and the glove box opened and everything spilled out. I saw the pink paper and thought, ‘Maybe I should go in,’” Mendoza said.
That January mammogram turned into an ultrasound, then a biopsy that turned up invasive ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.
“Dr. Towbes was really nice. They told me not to freak out if they called me back after the mammogram, but when I got the call the next day I still freaked out,” Mendoza said.
From there forward, “everything kind of worked out,” and she thanks the cancer center’s support staff, programs, her family and friends for that.
Her husband, Jesus Mendoza, coincidentally hadn’t carpooled the day she was called to return to the doctor’s office. He was able to join her for the face-to-face delivery of her diagnosis and initial treatment plan. Her brother worked in the lab. A friend worked in the doctor’s office.
“Having such a huge family in Santa Maria, I had support everywhere I turned,” Mendoza said.
Then came the toughest part: whether or not to tell their 10- and 13-year-old children. They opted for a kids-and-coffee serious talk.
“They knew something was up. They asked those real questions that nobody really wants to ask, like, ‘Are you going to die? Are you going to lose your hair? What’s going to happen now?’ It was amazing because those were the same questions I had at that point but I couldn’t even say. Most of the answers were, ‘I don’t know,’” Mendoza said.
They developed a family plan. Chiefly, take it one day at a time, and deal with things as they come up.
“The kids created that plan, and that’s what we went by the whole time,” Mendoza said.
She took what doctors determined was her best course of action: a lumpectomy in February followed by radiation, then hormone therapy.
“I didn’t know what to expect. I was trying to balance my own research and trusting the doctors and taking family opinions. It was a lot to manage. I wanted to do the right things, and everyone has a different opinion,” Mendoza said.
Dr. Colleen O’Kelly Priddy and Nurse Navigator Melissa Garcia provided the direction she needed.
“For such a crappy situation, they answered all our questions, took their time, they explained everything, they just sat with us. On my surgery morning, Dr. O’Kelly was very friendly and positive. That helped a lot,” Mendoza said.
But service extended beyond physical care. At Mission Hope, the therapist found therapy.
“I’m usually the person who facilitates groups, so to join a group was hard, and it took practice and help from my therapist to take the help myself. It’s a huge life changing thing, and it’s OK that you’re not OK mentally,” Mendoza said.
She joined a Mission Hope support group comprised of women going through the process alongside her. They shared the stresses not only of their diagnosis, treatment and recovery, but of raising families, maintaining jobs and community commitments through it all.
“Everyone’s experience is so unique, but just to have someone to talk to who knows what we’ve gone through emotionally, physically and psychologically as well was really helpful,” Mendoza said.
She’s on the mend today, but she still doesn’t know how to identify herself in relation to her illness.
“Do I identify with being a cancer survivor? Do I embrace it? Do I want to wear pink ribbon stuff? Do I want those reminders,” she asked.
Her extended family have long been involved in Relay for Life - her mom’s been a team captain. A younger cousin went through ovarian cancer, and her grandmother, Carmen del Rio, inspired her family through the strength she showed while going through her own breast cancer.
Whether or not she embraces it, waves her pink flag or shuns it, reminders are ever present: early menopause and other side effects of treatment to name a few.
And she remains on guard.
“I got through that really dark, hard time in my life, but there’s real anxiety about the risk of it coming back. Since remission, we’ve gone back one or two times because we thought we felt something,” Mendoza said.
But with the support system she’s found in Santa Maria Valley, Mendoza has high hopes for the future.
“If you don’t have a large family or a close group of friends, if you don’t have a church where you can get support, it’s OK. Mission Hope has dietitians who helped normalize some things for me, took away some of the shame and feeling that I might have done something wrong to cause this. There are social workers at Mission Hope who are amazing. They’ll help you find the support you need,” Mendoza said.