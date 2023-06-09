060923-smt-image-lompoc-crash-family-01

Adelina Cortez Olea, center, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, right, and Rosalva Chavez Cortez, all from Santa Maria, were killed in a collision on Highway 1 Tuesday morning. The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. 

 Contributed

A local family is faced with immense hardship after their parents and sister were killed in a crash on Highway 1 Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office said Adelina Cortez Olea, 48, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, 47, and 18-year-old Rosalva Chavez Cortez, all from Santa Maria, were killed when the 2008 Kia sedan they were traveling in drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup on Highway 1 near Lompoc.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family following the tragedy, which occurred when the trio was heading to work at a local strawberry farm. The parents who were killed left behind five children and a cousin they also took care of.

