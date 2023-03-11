Dozens of residents gathered for the international Women's Day presentation at the Santa Maria Public Library. Dr. Golnaz Agahi held an open discussion, addressing questions and concerns on women's rights.
The event, titled “Women, Life, Freedom (Zan, Zendegi, Azadi),” featured Dr. Golnaz Agahi, who spoke about her personal experience living in Tehran, Iran, during the Iranian Revolution in the 1970s and connected that experience to women’s rights in Iran and across the world.
“This is not just local to Iran, but this is something that is international. Every woman, it doesn't matter where they’re at, needs to have the right to life and freedom,” said Agahi.
Agahi shared the struggles of what young people in Iran are experiencing now, including protests that led to young Iranian people being killed or receiving lifetime prison sentences for social media posts. Agahi talked about dealing with Iran's Guidance Patrol, or what's known as the morality police.
“(The morality police) would take women to prison and call the family and tell them to come tomorrow and that they are releasing her,” said Agahi. “The family comes in thinking they are going to get their child, but they just hand over a dead body and charge the family for the bullet that they used to kill them."
Agahi spoke of the ways women in Iran spread awareness of their struggles after the Iranian government blocked most social media in the country, even cutting off the internet at times, Agahi said.
She then showed attendees clips from protests from the streets of Iran, depicting young people, the majority women and girls, calling for freedom and being attacked by the Guidance Patrol. Women were seen cutting their hair and screaming for their voices to be heard, also many burning their hijabs for the revolution against the Iranian government fighting for their freedom and rights.
Agahi says she calls it a revolution because it’s really been a women's movement to make changes, sharing news reports of hundreds of school girls being poisoned in an attempt to prevent them from attending school.
Agahi shared reports of 528 protesters that had been killed, including 71 minors and as many as 19,763 protesters are believed to have been arrested in recent protests.
Agahi says that the first use of the slogan “Women, Life, Freedom” goes back to the series of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed in September of 2022. Agahi shares that the Guidance Patrol arrested Amini for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with the government standard.
As an Iranian-American, Agahi said the biggest struggle she faced these past six months is feeling hopeless and helpless, contemplating on what more she can do. Agahi shared advice on how to help Iran protests for 2023 by following Iranian activists, calling representatives and learning how they can get involved. Making donations or signing petitions can also be helpful..
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.