24th Congressional District candidate Andy Caldwell critical of COVID-19 response, forest management

Caldwell is critical of how the nation and state responded to COVID-19, saying it has not been effective, unnecessarily sent the economy reeling and caused people to die unnecessarily from other causes.

He says the federal deficit and national debt are one of the biggest problems facing the country today, and reducing those is central to economic recovery.

He is also critical of how the federal government for decades has managed national forests, which cover much of California, setting the stage for devastating wildfires.

COVID-19 response

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Caldwell said he doesn’t think the federal government should have provided economic stimulus funds to people without having a way to pay for it, and he wouldn’t support another one for the same reason.

“The states that are on overdrive kill mode should have to pay for that,” he said.

He said at the start of the outbreak, the state didn’t move fast enough to secure N-95 masks and didn’t protect the most vulnerable population in nursing homes.

“Congress should have made [personal protective equipment] available to the most vulnerable — and we know who the vulnerable are because it hit other countries first,” he said.

Caldwell said the medical community developed a “single-function objective bias” that focused on COVID-19, shut down doctors’ offices and clinics and halted all routine procedures.

As a result, a lot of cancers didn’t get diagnosed and those with cancer didn’t get surgeries, which he said resulted in the deaths of 34,000 people who wouldn’t have died if they had received timely diagnoses.