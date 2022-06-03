Three candidates are challenging incumbent 24th Congressional District Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, in Tuesday’s Direct Primary Election, and while most of them agree on pressing issues for the district and country as a whole, they don’t agree on the solution.
The challengers are Republican Dr. Brad Allen and Michele R. Weslander Quaid and Jeff Frankenfield, who both have no party preference.
Here are brief looks, in random order, at the challengers’ and incumbent’s positions:
Jeff Frankenfield
Santa Barbara resident Jeff Frankenfield, 50, said he’d been thinking about running for office for a few years, but the timing is right for this election and the division he sees happening in the country was the final catalyst.
He wants to bring all members of Congress together to solve the problems facing the country.
“It got to the point where the two sides are so toxic, they’re refusing to even talk,” Frankenfield said. “Even the two parties are fracturing. … I’ve always had a knack for getting people together, getting walls to come down.”
He said the biggest issues facing the country and the 24th District right now are inflation — although he doesn’t believe there is a quick fix for that — water and education.
“I’m super frustrated with how we have water that flows and it flows out to the ocean. … How do we preserve everything we possibly can?”
Like many others, he’s also concerned about the mass shootings that seem to have proliferated recently.
“I’m glad there’s a dialogue going on now in the Senate,” he said. “I’m definitely for better background checks, and mental health is a big issue, not just with gun control but all across society.”
Frankenfield said he would like to see better sharing of data among law enforcement agencies.
Dr. Brad Allen
A cardiac surgeon for 40 years, focusing on pediatric patients, and a small-business owner, Dr. Brad Allen isn’t making his first run for the 24th District; he also sought the seat in 2014, when the driving force behind his candidacy was Obamacare.
“I wrote about it [in the Wall Street Journal] — I thought it would raise prices and make care worse, and it did,” said Allen, 76, of Summerland. “I think our medical system needs changes — it still does — but Obamacare isn’t it.”
His candidacy this time was driven by “inflation that’s through the roof,” crime, increasing homelessness, rising federal debt and “spending money on the war in Ukraine instead of spending it on education”
“We have so many problems happening so fast, I decided I could either sit on the sidelines or do something about it,” Allen said. “The biggest thing that’s affecting people’s daily lives right now is inflation and the economy.”
He said he wants to see spending reined in without the tax revenues to support it.
The second biggest issue is crime, he said, and the government should not be defunding law enforcement and putting criminals back on the streets.
He said he believes some crimes should be made federal crimes, including assaults on police officers, fentanyl trafficking and smash-and-grab robberies.
As for education, Allen said he wants to provide parents with school choice through vouchers, open public school enrollment, more charter schools and tax exempt funds.
Salud Carbajal
Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal, 57, of Santa Barbara, agrees the biggest problem facing the American people is inflation.
Carbajal said there are a number of reasons for it, including the pandemic that “interrupted our supply chain like we’ve never seen before.”
Another cause is standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unwarranted aggression against Ukraine.
But he also said inflation has been going down for the last couple of months.
Carbajal touted bipartisan bills passed by Congress that will bring manufacturing of computer chips and similar high-tech products back to the United States and will prevent price gouging by big oil companies that “recorded record profits last year.”
One bill will allow families on assistance to purchase baby formula from more manufacturers, and the government is spending $28 million to bring in formula from countries with the same quality standards.
As for gun violence, he said his Red Flag Bill to combat gun violence is being folded into an extreme border risk protection act, adding that 70% to 80% of Americans favor sensible, reasonable gun laws that include background checks.
Carbajal also said the American Rescue Plan brought $4 billion to the Central Coast, and the infrastructure bill addressing broadband, wildfire prevention, transit and drought is also creating jobs.
He noted he brought $18 million to the Central Coast to fund nine projects for public safety, housing, health care, veterans and parks.
Michele R. Weslander Quaid
An interview with Michele R. Weslander Quaid couldn’t be arranged before publication of this article, but in emailed statements, she said she felt compelled to run for Congress because “people of integrity who are servant leaders with good decision-making and negotiation skills” are needed in public office.
“Partisan politics are destroying our country,” said Quaid, 52, of Santa Barbara. “There are people in both parties who are more concerned with staying in power than focusing on doing what’s best for America.
“In addition, some have an agenda to fundamentally transform America by dismantling the U.S. Constitution, which protects our inalienable rights.”
She said people in government need to stop interfering in people’s lives and the lives of their children, noting that “individual liberty and personal freedom, which are core tenants of America’s founding principles” are being threatened as never before.
‘Government officials — elected and unelected — are acting to limit personal freedom, including the right of individuals to make the decisions that they believe are in their best interest and in the best interest of their children,” Quaid said.
“For example, lockdowns and mandates did incalculable damage,” she continued. “We cannot do that again. This is an example of government overreach. I will work to protect individual liberty and parental rights.”