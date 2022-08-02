An agreement reached Monday will resolve lawsuits filed over Trump administration plans to allow new oil and gas drilling leases on more than 1 million acres of land across seven counties, according to an environmental organization involved in the litigation.

The U.S Bureau of Land Management reached the agreement with the state and eight environmental groups in the wake of lawsuits they filed against the federal agency in 2020, said a spokesman for Los Padres ForestWatch, one of the groups that filed lawsuits.

“Today’s agreement protects the iconic landscapes that define Central California, safeguards public health and moves us closer to a cleaner energy future,” Jeff Kuyper, executive director of Los Padres ForestWatch, said Monday.

North County drilling, fracking sites.jpg

An interactive map created by Los Padres ForestWatch shows areas in northern Santa Barbara County, in red, that would have been opened for oil and gas exploration under a Trump administration plan that was placed on hold Monday.
