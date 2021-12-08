The appeal of a nearly 12-acre cannabis cultivation project east of Santa Ynez was withdrawn before it came to a hearing before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, which led to a discussion of the process one commissioner said limits public participation.
Commissioners on Wednesday voted 4-1, with 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough dissenting, to acknowledge Grimm Estates LLC’s withdrawal of the appeal it filed over a land use permit approved for Martin Kaufman’s Coyote Hills Agricultural Enterprise cannabis cultivation project and to drop the hearing from the agenda.
With the appeal withdrawal, the planning director’s approval of the permit is final, allowing Kaufman to grow 5.86 acres of cannabis under hoop structures and 5.89 acres of cannabis under open sun on a 157-acre parcel at 5300 Kentucky Road.
The cultivation site, located about 723 feet north of Highway 154 and 2 miles east of Highway 246, lies adjacent to the Santa Ynez River about 3.3 miles from the nearest residential area and is surrounded by grazing land and vineyards.
It has been used as an equestrian facility, and some of the existing structures will be used for the cannabis operation.
In the appeal, Grimm Estates claimed the project was inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Development Code and did not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act nor the Williamson Act, citing multiple reasons regarding each document.
Grimm also alleged Kaufman’s affidavit of medical marijuana cultivation was false and questioned the withdrawal and refiling of the application.
The notice from Grimm’s representative did not specifically say why the appeal had been withdrawn, but commissioners alluded to the two sides reaching an agreement on their differences.
“I have a problem with this procedure,” Blough said prior to the vote, repeating an objection he has raised in the past.
Blough said he was concerned that the project had been appealed, a hearing was set, people were notified, and then it was dropped from the agenda when the appeal was withdrawn.
“That prevents other people who might otherwise want to comment on the appeal and support the appeal and now are barred from doing so because we dropped it from the agenda,” Blough said.
He said he knew other people could file an appeal of a project, but he said once an appeal had been filed, opponents of a project would simply sign up to support the appeal, not file another one.
Because the appeal period had expired when the appeal was withdrawn, others who opposed a project didn’t have the ability to file their own appeal.
“I find the appeal process easily abused, not normally here, but because it’s so cheap to appeal a project, I think a lot of appellants do it just to frustrate an applicant or frustrate a project, and I find that abhorrent,” Blough said.
He said he would not support dropping the appeal from the agenda and that county counsel and the board need to review the process.
“Because I can tell you right now, if I were an applicant’s representative, I’m going to appeal every damn project the apply for,” Blough continued. “That way, I can drop it 10 days later and nobody else can appeal the project. That’s the kind of appeal I want to make sure we don’t have happen.”
First District Commissioner Michael Cooney didn’t disagree with Blough’s assessment but supported dropping the appeal from the agenda.
“This is another case where Commissioner Blough has identified a flaw in the system, and there’s no doubt about that,” Cooney said. “I really feel, though, that this concept of filing an appeal and dropping it and foreclosing further discussion of it is something that we could discuss.
“But it would take a major change in the county’s procedures to make it improve to the point where a new appeal period opened up in case it was settled, in which case the applicant or the appellant or whoever is wanting to settle the case would refuse to do it, because of the possibility of additional appeals.”
Cooney said the appropriate thing would be to acknowledge the appeal had been dropped, so the Planning Commission had no further jurisdiction.
Blough said he didn’t think it would take a major change in procedure and he would favor taking public comment first in case there were issues that came up that would cause the commission to pause in affirming a planning director’s decision.
But Chairman and 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini said the issue should be sidelined for possible discussion in the future, while it was appropriate to vote Wednesday on dropping it from the agenda.