An appeal of the permit for a cannabis cultivation operation on Santa Rosa Road about halfway between Lompoc and Buellton was denied, and the project was approved by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after revising the landscaping plan.
Commissioners voted 3-1, with 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney dissenting and 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough absent, to reject the appeal filed by Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis.
Central Coast Agriculture was granted a permit to grow 24.45 acres of cannabis on property that it has been cultivating the crop on for five years, construct a loading and staging structure, a new guard house and install 34,000 square feet of landscaping.
Like other commissioners, Cooney said he was impressed with the efforts the applicant made to work with the neighboring wineries.
“I think we’re, in part, able to move through this project as quickly as we have because of the lack of opposition, which is significant,” he said.
But he said he voted “no” because not enough environmental review had been done, and he was particularly concerned about the way the water source had been identified and determined to be adequate.
The water source was one of the main issues raised by Marc Chytilo, representing the coalition, who said one of the wells on the project would draw water from the Santa Ynez River riparian subsurface flow, which is not permitted.
However, a representative for the applicant said the water was coming from a groundwater basin below the riparian area and not from a subsurface flow of the river.
Chytilo asserted that if that was the case, the project could not be approved because the basin is in overdraft and more environmental study is required.
Although there seemed to be confusion among commissioners over the source of the water, the majority relied on the Planning and Development Department staff’s assurance that the well would draw from a groundwater basin that is not in overdraft and the State Water Resources Control Board had approved the use.
“I do not get excited about the water issue here,” said 3rd District Commissioner John Parke, nor did he express concerns about potential odor or terpene drift, which he said are two separate issues.
“You’ve got the oldest and most iconic pinot noir vineyard … that’s just across the roadway,” Parke said. “And the owners of that vineyard have reached an agreement [with the applicant] and have no objection.”
But he was concerned about another issue raised by the appeal.
“We basically have a problem with nonconforming grows,” Parke said, referring to the illegal expansion of cultivation operations considered legal nonconforming uses as of Jan. 19, 2016.
But he said he knew of no way for the commission to deal with that issue in general and particularly not with this individual case.
Much of the commission’s discussion also focused on the landscape plan to screen the operation from Santa Rosa Road — particularly because the operation isn’t visible from the roadway anyway because the road is elevated and the grow is below the line of sight.
The landscape plan included four kinds of trees, including live oaks, that would grow beyond the required five feet of screening height, which Parke pointed out would only serve to block the scenic views of the vineyards and hillsides beyond the Santa Ynez River.
Commissioners finally approved the project after modifying the landscape plan to remove all the trees to preserve the scenic views.