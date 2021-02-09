Appeal of Santa Ynez Valley greenhouse denial stalls

An appeal of a denial by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission of a greenhouse near Solvang went unresolved Tuesday when the project was sent back to staff for an analysis of blackout curtains' effectiveness at blocking light at night.
It appeared the Board of Supervisors might have had enough “yes” votes to grant Steve Decker’s appeal of the decision to deny his project, proposed for Fredensborg Canyon Road, but the board ended up voting 4-1 to seek additional environmental review.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson voted “no” based on 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart’s assertion that not enough technical information had been provided to determine the system’s effectiveness, even though Decker said the system must block light both going out and coming in, and companies would not build the systems if they didn’t work.
“I do believe we have enough evidence to approve this project,” Nelson said. “I believe this will be the death of this project and the loss of six jobs — that’s an equity issue in this county.”
Although the staff said the board could specify that the environmental review focus on the night sky light pollution issue, the motion did not include that, which leaves it up to the Planning and Development Department to determine how much review will be given all categories of potential environmental impacts.
County ordinances require an applicant to pay the costs of environmental review, but Decker didn’t seem inclined to do that, which could prevent his appeal — and therefore his project — from being approved.
“Why should I?” he responded, when asked if he would cover the unspecified cost. “I’ve been approved for this project — I’ve been approved twice.”
Decker applied to build the 15,468-square-foot greenhouse for growing cannabis in 2018 and was granted a land use permit by the planning director, but when that was appealed by neighbors, he applied to build it for growing vegetables, which also was appealed by neighbors.
The Planning Commission granted that appeal, thus denying the greenhouse, but Decker appealed that denial to the board, saying the commission improperly interpreted the provisions of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan as the basis of its decision.
In his presentation, Decker argued that the Planning Commission’s decision that the project was incompatible with the neighborhood was wrong because it is an agricultural project on land zoned AG-1-5 and that the community plan encourages protecting agriculture.
He said he shouldn’t be prevented from developing a commercial agriculture project just because his neighbors chose to build homes on their properties that are also zoned for agriculture.
Four of his neighbors who spoke at the hearing said they represented 100 residents of the neighborhood who opposed the project.
Stephen Jacobs said it would “dramatically change the character of the neighborhood,” increase traffic, cause dust and noise and lower property values.
“The economic damage posed by this is real,” Jeff Jacobsen said.
But Brian Tetley, a former senior planner in the Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division, agreed the Planning Commission’s decision was flawed and noted the General Plan’s Agricultural Element was written to promote intensification of agriculture.
Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, said the problem was created because the county didn’t change the agricultural zoning and the board couldn’t deny the project without changing county policy.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who was acting as chairman for the meeting, argued for denying Decker’s appeal, agreeing with the neighbors that the greenhouse would be incompatible with the surrounding area.
She rejected Decker’s assertion that the community plan’s requirement that new development be compatible with the neighborhood only applied to nonagricultural projects.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he doesn’t like the project and hopes Decker will reconsider, but he said the county can’t take away a person’s right to agricultural development on land zone for agriculture.
“It’s rural residential but it’s not zoned rural residential,” he said. “We have to look at what he’s allowed to do legally.”
Nelson agreed with Lavagnino that approving the appeal would uphold Decker’s rights under the Land Use Development Code.
“I think the mistake was in not rezoning these properties,” he said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams noted agricultural land is “increasingly being gobbled up by residential uses” and the county is supposed to protect agriculture.
“Lots of people in this neighborhood deserve advocacy, but we have to go with the law,” Williams said.
