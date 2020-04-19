Appeals of 2 cannabis operations on Hwy 246 coming before Santa Barbara County supervisors Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Appeals filed over two cannabis cultivation operations proposed along Highway 246 west of Buellton will be heard by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s virtual meeting at 9 a.m.

Supervisors also are scheduled to hear a status report on COVID-19 in the county and results of the efforts to control it, and will consider an ordinance to increase the Emergency Medical Services Agency fees for emergency medical technician certification and recertification and paramedic accreditation.

Citizens can’t attend the hearing in person but can watch it livestreamed online and provide comments either via phone or email.

The two appeals being heard Tuesday are examples of the often lengthy, convoluted and expensive paths to getting a cannabis project approved or getting it denied and of the conflicts between the winegrape and cannabis industries in the county.

A land use permit for one of the cannabis operations was approved and appealed, the project was revised but denied when the appeal was upheld, and the applicant is appealing that denial and seeking an OK for a further revised project.