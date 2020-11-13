As Santa Barbara County's ballot count winds down, results remain unchanged

None of the winners in Santa Barbara County races changed in the first update of unofficial results since the Nov. 3 general election, but the update did show a record number of county citizens registered to vote and cast ballots.
Although a couple of races were close, they weren’t close enough for the last of the ballots being counted to change the winners, elections officials said.
The first update Nov. 9 showed the county had 235,198 registered voters, up from the previous record of about 227,000 set March 1 just before the primary election, and 197,463 of those cast ballots Nov. 3 for an 84% turnout.
Only 7.4% of the registered voters went to the polls to cast ballots, 17,298 of them in all, while 76.6% of registered voters took advantage of the easy vote-by-mail option to cast their 180,165 ballots.
The total number of ballots remaining to be counted in Santa Barbara County wasn’t available Friday, but the county’s final total count for presidential electors must be delivered to the California Secretary of State’s Office by Dec. 1, although counties have until Dec. 4 to deliver their final results for all other races.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla then must compile the results for presidential electors by Dec. 5 and certify the full election results by Dec. 11.
Listed below are the unofficial results, including the numbers and percentages of votes, from some North County races.
Apparent winners are denoted with an asterisk (*), and the results do not include those running unopposed and races where the number of candidates equaled the number of open seats.
Buellton mayor — *Holly Sierra, 1,606 votes, 58%; Ed Andrisek, 858, 31%; Isaac Oltmans, 293, 10.6%
Buellton City Council — *John Sanchez, 1,401, 32.65%; *Elysia Lewis, 1,174, 27.4%; Art Mercado, 1,118, 26.1%; Joseph Carter, 587, 13.7%
Solvang City Council — *Mark L. Infanti, 1,596, 30.5%; *Claudia Orona, 1412, 27%; Justin Rodriguez, 1,356, 25.9%; Chris Bowyer, 818, 15.7%
County Board of Education Trustee Area 3 — *Bruce Porter, 14,262, 58.8%; Richard E. Fulton, 9,892, 40.8%
County Board of Education Trustee Area 4 — *Michelle de Werd, 11,396, 48.7%; Roberta Heter, 7,385, 31.6%; Jim Richardson, 4,466, 19.1%
Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Trustee Area 2 — *Suzanne Levy, 12,291, 61.9%; Keri Lynn Common, 7,428, 37.4%
Allan Hancock Joint Community College District Trustee Area 4 — *Jeff Hall, 8,132, 56%; Robert Mercado, 6,311, 43.5%
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District — *Amy Lopez, 17,150, 22.3%; *Jack C. Garvin, 15,222, 19.8%; Gabriel Amaro Morales, 12,539,, 16.3%; Jennifer Melena, 11,816, 15.4%; David Baskett, 10,434, 13.6%; Angie Marie Bolden, 9,413, 12.3%
Lompoc Unified School District — *Tom Blanco, 9,449, 20%; *Janet Blevins, 9,119, 19.3%; *William “Bill” Heath, 7,903, 16.8%; Kathi Froemming, 6,936, 14.7%; Gary Cox, 6,652, 14.1%; Martin Casey, 4,136, 8.8%; Alexander Murkison, 2,857, 6.1%
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District — *Jose Juan Ibarra, 5,325, 28%; *Stephen Luke, 4,184, 22%; Janine Robitaille-Flippin, 3,420, 18%; Lucy Padilla, 3,122, 16.4%; Peter Wright, 2,922, 15.4%
Buellton Union School District — *Allison Schwartz, 1,630, 35.9%; *Christy Nordgren, 1,275, 28%; Sandra Enos-Jordan, 1,193, 26.2%; Andrew Morgan, 433, 9.5%
College School District — *Erica Jane Flores, 1,706, 44.6%; *Calisse M. Courtney, 1,208, 31.5%; Kathleen Jackson, 891, 23.3%
Mission Hills Community Services District — *Steve Dietrich, 1,093, 28.4%; *James S. MacKenzie, 819, 21.2%; *Myron G. Heavin, 739, 19.2%; Walter Fasold, 666, 17.3%; Tom Murray, 513, 13.3%
Santa Maria Public Airport District Division 5 — *David Baskett, 9,594, 71.4%; Debbie L. Morawski, 3,767, 28%
Vandenberg Village Community Services District — *Robert Bumpass, 2,313, 26.2%; *Christopher C. Brooks, 2,259, 25.6%; *Richard R. Gonzales, 2,034, 23%; Margaret Sazani, 1,676, 19%; Shane Gallimore, 526, 6%
Guadalupe Transportation/Use Tax Measure — Yes, 1,460, 68.5%; No, 670, 31.5%
