Ball defeats Mosby to win Lompoc's City Council District 4 race

Challenger Jeremy Ball has won the race for the Lompoc City Council District 4 seat representing the southwest portion of the city, with unofficial results showing Ball received 1,390 votes at 60.25%, with 100% of the precincts reporting.
Ball, a Lompoc native, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors and co-creator of the "Good Morning Lompoc" internet radio show, ran on a platform of improving funding for public safety including returning gang enforcement; drug and traffic enforcement; and improving relations between the community and local government officials.
Ball considers himself a "middle of the road candidate" in terms of partisan politics, but tends to be a bit more progressive and hopes to approach existing problems with new ideas.
"We've got the most diverse community in Santa Barbara County," Ball said. "It's bringing all of those voices to the forefront and listening to the community."
Ball said he intends to resign his chamber position once election results are official.
"It's important for me to attract and support the business climate but I will do that from the council seat instead of the chamber," Ball said.
Mosby, also a Lompoc native, won 911 votes at 39.49%. Mosby campaigned on his city government experience, fiscal responsibility and improvements for city parks and roads.
Instead of waiting in anticipation for the election results, Mosby was watching a movie with his wife.
"It's a great thing for it to play out," Mosby said, referring to the final election results. "You can never second guess it."
Formerly a member of Lompoc's Utilities Commission, Mosby was appointed to the City Council in 2014 and was formerly elected to the position in 2016.
The only other Lompoc City Council race is for the District 1 seat, which is held by Gilda Cordova, who is running unopposed. She won 2,443 votes at 95.13%, with 1 out of 8 precincts reporting.
Ball, along with Cordova, has expressed the need for collaboration throughout the city and with local county, state and federal representatives.
While Ball has called for additional taxes, including on retail sales and cannabis businesses, Mosby is generally opposed to additional taxation.
Election results remain unofficial until they are certified by election officials over the coming days.
Updated results can be found on lompocrecord.com.
I’m doing man-in-the-street interviews w/ voters in Lompoc & asking what’s important to them this election. I’m at the Dick DeWees Center, where I saw “Scott” (declined to ID), who works in the defense industry. Read more at https://t.co/KCeHXYjfO6 #lompocrecord #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/VQp7HMlah6— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) November 4, 2020
Residents David Hutchison, 51, NRA member & Penny Wolfenbarger, 61, a nurse both voted Trump, saying constitutional rights are at stake. Penny explains why she cast her vote at the Vets Hall at 100 E. Locust Ave. Read more: https://t.co/KCeHXYjfO6 #lompocrecord #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/gevDgzl5FR— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) November 4, 2020
