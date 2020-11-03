Ball defeats Mosby to win Lompoc's City Council District 4 race

Challenger Jeremy Ball has won the race for the Lompoc City Council District 4 seat representing the southwest portion of the city, with unofficial results showing Ball received 1,390 votes at 60.25%, with 100% of the precincts reporting.

Ball, a Lompoc native, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors and co-creator of the "Good Morning Lompoc" internet radio show, ran on a platform of improving funding for public safety including returning gang enforcement; drug and traffic enforcement; and improving relations between the community and local government officials.

Ball considers himself a "middle of the road candidate" in terms of partisan politics, but tends to be a bit more progressive and hopes to approach existing problems with new ideas.

"We've got the most diverse community in Santa Barbara County," Ball said. "It's bringing all of those voices to the forefront and listening to the community."

Ball said he intends to resign his chamber position once election results are official.

"It's important for me to attract and support the business climate but I will do that from the council seat instead of the chamber," Ball said.

Mosby, also a Lompoc native, won 911 votes at 39.49%. Mosby campaigned on his city government experience, fiscal responsibility and improvements for city parks and roads.

Instead of waiting in anticipation for the election results, Mosby was watching a movie with his wife.

"It's a great thing for it to play out," Mosby said, referring to the final election results. "You can never second guess it."