Fire Chief Alicia Welch honors new Battalion Chief Carol Brown at a badge-pinning ceremony held Monday in the presence of family and fellow crew members.

The Lompoc Fire Department welcomed its newest crew member on Monday during a badge-pinning ceremony at Fire Station No. 51 in Lompoc.

Fire Chief Alicia Welch honored Battalion Chief Carol Brown in the presence of family and fellow crew members. Others in attendance included 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, City Manager Dean Albro, Councilman Jeremy Ball, Police Chief Joe Mariani and Mayor Jenelle Osborne. 

Brown brings with her over 30 years of professional firefighting experience, most recently serving as a shift battalion chief with Boulder Fire-Rescue in Boulder, Colorado.

New Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Carol Brown was joined by city and county officials at the badge-pinning ceremony held in her honor on Monday at Station No. 51.

 

